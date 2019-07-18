Log in
Kingfish : KFL undiluted NAV as at 17/7/19 - $1.6555

07/18/2019 | 01:25am EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL undiluted NAV as at 17/7/19 - $1.6555

Date

17/7/2019

10/7/2019

KFL undiluted NAV*

$1.6555

$1.6488

Share price close

$1.44

$1.43

Discount

13%

13%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 132,862 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV.

* The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the exercise of warrants (KFLWE).

The five largest portfolio holdings at 17 July 2019 are approximately as follows:

The a2 Milk Company

17%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

13%

Mainfreight

12%

Infratil

9%

Freightways

8%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 05:24:00 UTC
