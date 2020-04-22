Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL undiluted NAV as at 22/4/20 - $1.5003

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 11:28pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL undiluted NAV as at 22/4/20 - $1.5003

Date

22/4/2020

17/4/2020

KFL undiluted NAV

$1.5003

$1.5581

Share price close

$1.50

$1.51

Discount

0%

3%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme) - currently nil. A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV calculation.

  • The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (KFLWF). At 22 April 2020, 61,578,083 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 March 2021. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $1.64 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 9 March 2020 and the announcement of the 12 March 2021 exercise price. Dividends totalling 3.24 cents per share have been declared to date and three more dividends are expected to be declared in the remaining period to 12 March 2021.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 22 April 2020 are approximately as follows:

The a2 Milk Company

16%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

16%

Mainfreight

15%

Infratil

11%

Auckland International Airport

7%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 03:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aADVA : posts quarterly revenues of EUR 132.7 million for Q1 2020
BU
01:01aPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Drillships Market 2019-2023 | Benefits of Drillships to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01aBook 20 on the smart interface between indoor luminaires and sensing/communication modules has been published
GL
01:01aDASSAULT SYSTÈMES : and Aden Group Collaborate to Develop Smart and Connected Turnkey Hospital Solutions in Fight Against COVID-19
BU
01:01aSolid Q1 EBITDAaL growth Updated dividend in the COVID-19 context
GL
01:01aMEDIDATA : Accelerates Launch of myMedidata : Platform, Responding to COVID-19
BU
01:01aNXP Supplies Murata with RF Front-end ICs for Wi-Fi 6 Modules
GL
01:01aTIKEHAU CAPITAL : Creates Its First European Long-Term Investment Fund in Partnership With Banca March in Spain Offering Private Markets Solutions on Energy Transition
BU
01:01aDiet Doc's ‘JumpStart Diet' Produces Rapid Weight Loss and Regulated Hypertension Levels
GL
01:00aDASSAULT SYSTEMES : Systèmes Reports First Quarter Financial Results With Recurring Software, Operating Margin and EPS At the High End of Its Non-IFRS Guidance
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March - J.D. Power
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia may re-route tankers if U.S. imposes crude import ban, ..
3Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : U.S. COMPANIES PAYING DOWN MAXED OUT CREDIT LINES WITH BOND ISSUES: BoA note
5SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD : Rare earths projects under development in U.S.
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group