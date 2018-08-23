Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL undiluted NAV as at 22/8/18 - $1.5501

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 07:22am CEST

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

KFL undiluted NAV as at 22/8/18 - $1.5501

Date

22/8/2018

15/8/2018

KFL undiluted NAV*

$1.5501

$1.5259

Share price close

$1.41

$1.41

Discount

9%

8%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 61,008 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV.

* The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (KFLWE). At 22 August 2018, 48,368,533 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 July 2019. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $1.37 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 19 July 2018 and 12 July 2019. Dividends totalling 3.00 cents per share have been declared to date and three more dividends are expected to be declared in the remaining period to 12 July 2019.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 22 August 2018 are approximately as follows:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 12%

Mainfreight 11%

The a2 Milk Company 10%

Freightways 9%

Ryman Healthcare 8%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Kingfish Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 05:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:04aAPPLE : to win EU approval for Shazam acquisition
AQ
02:04aTESLA : bonds investors skeptical about buyout
AQ
02:03aCRH PLC : Announces Half-year Report
AC
02:02aGARO : New CFO appointed for GARO
AQ
02:02aRESONANCE HEALTH : contracted for two new clinical trials
PU
02:02aTIETO OYJ : financial calendar 2019
AQ
02:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : and ExxonMobil sign Global Lubricants Collaboration Agreement
PU
02:02aSOLTEQ OYJ : Plc - Managers' Transactions
AQ
02:02aSIMCORP : reports revenue growth of 17% and EBIT margin of 22% in H1 2018
AQ
02:02aBORR DRILLING : BDRILL) Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results
2CANADIAN OIL PIPELINE FACED DELAY, WORK PROCEEDING: minister
3EXCLUSIVE: Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
4LANDIS&GYR GROUP AG : Landis+Gyr secures Enedis contracts for next tranche of Linky smart meters
5Mexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.