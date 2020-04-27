Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL undiluted NAV as at 24/4/20 - $1.5016

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 11:23pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL undiluted NAV as at 24/4/20 - $1.5016

Date

24/4/2020

22/4/2020

KFL undiluted NAV

$1.5016

$1.5003

Share price close

$1.51

$1.50

(Premium) / Discount

(1%)

0%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme) - currently nil. A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV calculation.

  • The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (KFLWF). At 24 April 2020, 61,578,083 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 March 2021. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $1.64 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 9 March 2020 and the announcement of the 12 March 2021 exercise price. Dividends totalling 3.24 cents per share have been declared to date and three more dividends are expected to be declared in the remaining period to 12 March 2021.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 24 April 2020 are approximately as follows:

The a2 Milk Company

16%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

16%

Mainfreight

15%

Infratil

11%

Summerset

7%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 03:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aAFRICAN GOLD : Announces Discovery of Expansive Gold Shear Zone at its Kobada Project
AQ
12:05aNetCents Opens up Asian Market with New Advisor
NE
12:03aTOYOTA MOTOR : Provides Medical Facility with Transport Vehicle for Seriously Ill COVID-19 Patients
PU
12:02aRECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA : ReconAfrica Provides Operations Update and Appoints Scot Evans, Former VP of Halliburton, as Chief Operating Officer
AQ
12:02aOtonomo Raises $46M in Series C Funding to Expand Its Automotive Data Services Platform
GL
12:01aCACHE Partners with Onchain Custodian to Insure and Secure Gold-Backed Tokens
PR
12:01aRMB CAPITAL : Initiates Proxy Solicitation to Establish Strong Leadership to Turn Around Sanyo Shokai
BU
04/29DENSO : cuts global production by 50% on virus, full-year profit hits 11-year low
RE
04/29ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing the Resignation of a Director
AQ
04/29Central Petroleum Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
2FACEBOOK : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
4AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : BANK OF CHINA : 1Q Net Profit Rises 3.2%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group