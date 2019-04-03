Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL undiluted NAV as at 3/4/19 - $1.5992

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 10:27pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL undiluted NAV as at 3/4/19 - $1.5992

Date

3/4/2019

31/3/2019

KFL undiluted NAV*

$1.5992

$1.5697

Share price close

$1.40

$1.35

Discount

12%

14%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 71,377 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager, relating to the previous financial year, is currently being accrued in the NAV.

*The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (KFLWE). At 3 April 2019, 48,368,533 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 July 2019. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $1.37 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 19 July 2018 and 12 July 2019. Dividends totalling 8.87 cents per share have been declared to date and one more dividend is expected to be declared in the remaining period to 12 July 2019.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 3 April 2019 are approximately as follows:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

14%

The a2 Milk Company

13%

Mainfreight

11%

Freightways

9%

Infratil

7%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 02:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:37pWHEELOCK AND : Press Release - Wheelock HK$2 billion Sustainability Linked Loan
PU
11:36pAVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Announces Pricing of $25 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BU
11:35pVIRAL ACCESS X MARIE CLAIRE :  The Future Is...
BU
11:32pHI LEVEL TECHNOLOGY : 4.4.2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019
PU
11:28pPivo Associates Disclaims JBZY Relationship
GL
11:27pChina's Chimbusco agrees low-sulphur marine fuel deal with COSCO unit
RE
11:27pPhilippines' House to hold common tower hearing
AQ
11:23pUPDATE1 : More wartime labor suits filed in S. Korea against Japan firms
AQ
11:23pTESLA : first-quarter deliveries plummet
AQ
11:21pSouth Korean, U.S. telcos roll out 5G services early as race heats up
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers
3BP : BP : Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas
4CARL ICAHN SOLD LYFT STAKE TO SOROS PRIOR TO IPO: WSJ
5TUI : TUI : Presentation (PDF)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About