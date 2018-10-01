Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL undiluted NAV as at 30/9/18 - $1.5447

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 06:22am CEST

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

KFL undiluted NAV as at 30/9/18 - $1.5447

Date

30/9/2018

26/9/2018

KFL undiluted NAV*

$1.5447

$1.5424

Share price close

$1.39

$1.39

Discount

10%

10%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 12,787 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV.

* The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (KFLWE). At 30 September 2018, 48,368,533 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 July 2019. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $1.37 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 19 July 2018 and 12 July 2019. Dividends totalling 3.00 cents per share have been declared to date and three more dividends are expected to be declared in the remaining period to 12 July 2019.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 30 September 2018 are approximately as follows:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 12%

Mainfreight 11%

The a2 Milk Company 10%

Freightways 9%

Ryman Healthcare 7%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Kingfish Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 04:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:32aRENT COM AU : International Tenants' Day 2018 opens conversation around renting in Australia
PU
06:30aCanntab Enters LOI for Bi-Lateral Sales & Distribution and Cannabis Oil Supply
NE
06:30aCANNTAB THERAPEUTICS : Enters LOI for Bi-Lateral Sales & Distribution and Cannabis Oil Supply
EQ
06:27aBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 30/9/18 - $0.7134
PU
06:26aECOBANK GHANA : Partners Ikoyi Club
AQ
06:26aSKYE BANK : Revocation of Skye Bank’s Licence, Inevitable, Analysts Say
AQ
06:26aUNION BANK OF NIGERIA : Adewale, Union Bank Executive Director Retires
AQ
06:26aC & I LEASING : Cabotage, Content Acts have opened opportunities in maritime sector — Otike-Obi
AQ
06:26aMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho could be sacked this week
AQ
06:26aCANNTAB THERAPEUTICS : Enters LOI for Bi-Lateral Sales & Distribution and Cannabis Oil Supply
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Canada, U.S. reach deal to save NAFTA as trilateral trade pact
2U.S., Canada confirm they have reached new trade deal with Mexico
3VISTEON CORP : VISTEON : Showcases Cockpit Electronics Technology to Support Electric Vehicles at EVS31 in Jap..
4TESLA : TESLA : SEC deal provides ammunition for U.S. probe, investor lawsuits
5HUSKY ENERGY INC. : HUSKY ENERGY : Canada's Husky Energy offers to buy MEG Energy in $5 billion deal
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.