Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL undiluted ex-div NAV as at 11/3/20 - $1.5190

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:54pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL undiluted NAV as at 11/3/20 - $1.5190 (after deducting 3.24cps dividend payable)

Date

11/3/2020

4/3/2020

KFL undiluted NAV

$1.5190

$1.6255

Share price close

$1.63

$1.65

(Premium)

(7%)

(2%)

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is after deducting an accrual for a 3.24 cents per share dividend to be paid on 27 March 2020. The NAV per share is also calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme) - currently nil. A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV calculation.

  • The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (KFLWF). At 11 March 2020, 61,578,083 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 March 2021. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $1.64 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 9 March 2020 and the announcement of the 12 March 2021 exercise price. Dividends totalling 3.24 cents per share have been declared to date and three more dividends are expected to be declared in the remaining period to12 March 2021.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 11 March 2020 are approximately as follows:

The a2 Milk Company

16%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

15%

Mainfreight

14%

Infratil

11%

Ryman Healthcare

7%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 02:53:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:49pDELTA ELECTRONICS : Launches New 100kW DC City Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger
PU
11:49pDRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : Our response to the Coronavirus situation
PU
11:46pGlobal Soundbar Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Smart Homes to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:42pYINGLI GREEN ENERGY : Secured 260 MW Order with Debt Restructuring Going Forward
AQ
11:39pAMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
PU
11:39pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to optionholders
PU
11:39pFORTESCUE METALS : contracting partners launch new traineeship for Aboriginal Australians
PU
11:34pPoly Global to Recycle Funds from Sole UK Commercial Asset
GL
11:32pBan on European travel to U.S. will batter airlines, already roiled by coronavirus
RE
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Cincinnati Bell Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group