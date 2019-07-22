Kingfish : â“ June 2019 Quarter Update Newsletter

On the Road Again

Various investing legends have long espoused the virtues of "wearing out your shoe leather" visiting businesses first hand to gain a more direct perspective. We share this view hence it is a fundamental element of our active investment management approach. It certainly makes a welcome change from reading financial reports and hounding down unique insights from the terrabytes of information constantly circulating the internet!

On our recent travels to the United States we met with a number of portfolio companies and competitors. Visits relating to Mainfreight and Fisher and Paykel Healthcare are particularly notable, and are discussed in detail below. In addition to these we visited the Seattle office of Pushpay, met with the head of Vista's Movio Media and we were fortunate to meet Ahold and Sprouts, US based customers of a2 Milk.

We visited Mainfreight's Los Angeles operation to meet with key US executives. US operations are greater than a quarter of total group revenues now and the division is growing significantly faster than the overall group. In the recent second half 2019 fiscal result, group operating earnings grew at 17%, (impressive in any normal context) while US operating earnings grew at almost triple that rate in NZD terms (+48%). The US business is tiny, relative to its competitors and its competitors are extremely fragmented. To put some context around this, Mainfreight's US transport operations are less than one twentieth of the size of the number one market share player in the US and the number one player only has around 10% market share! After a few false starts over the past decade, we believe that Mainfreight now have the people, the infrastructure and the culture in place to continue this superior growth rate.

Fisher & Paykel healthcare is a high quality company. During our visit we met with its key US executives and competitors ResMed and Vapotherm. We spent time with medical doctors and experts in respiratory disease/illness, and managed to stay awake at the sleep conference we attended that showcased Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's and key competitor's sleep apnea masks.

Meeting Justin Callaghan, the head of Fisher & Paykel's US operation, reminded us of how critical experience is in an industry that thinks of product cycles in decades, not quarters or years.