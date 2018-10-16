Kingfish : announces continuation of share buyback programme

Kingfish Limited
Phone +64 9 489 7094
Fax +64 9 489 7139 Private Bag 93502, Takapuna
Auckland 0740
16 October 2018
Kingfish Limited announces continuation of share buyback programme
In accordance with Listing Rule 7.6.2, Kingfish announces its intention to continue its share buyback programme of Kingfish ordinary shares in compliance with section 65 of the Companies Act 1993.
The buyback programme is for the twelve month period commencing 1 November 2018 through to
31 October 2019 and allows for the purchase of up to 5% of the ordinary shares on issue (which is equivalent to a maximum of 9,700,000 shares).
As per the current Share Buyback Policy, Kingfish will only buy back shares if the discount to net asset value is not less than 8%.
Alistair Ryan
Chair
Kingfish Limited
Disclaimer
Kingfish Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 04:22:01 UTC