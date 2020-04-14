Log in
Kingmade Jerky : Donates $100,000+ in Products to Blessings in a Backpack

04/14/2020 | 11:01am EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingmade Jerky announced that it is donating over $100,000 of beef jerky to 5,000 children nationwide, in partnership with Blessings in a Backpack (Blessings) a national 501(c)3 organization that mobilizes communities, individuals and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

The Blessings programs accepting the donated beef jerky from Kingmade Jerky are sponsored by 15 PGA TOUR players, their spouses, and affiliated organizations, as follows:

Jason and Ellie Day-Westerville, Ohio (Huber Ridge Elementary)Brad and Dory Faxon-Providence, R.I. (Highlander Charter School)Jim and Tabitha Furyk-Jacksonville, Fla. (Mayport Middle School, Love Grove Elementary, Woodland Acres Elementary, Reynolds Lane Elementary, Long Branch Elementary, Hogan-Spring Glen Elementary, John Love Elementary); Matt Wallace-Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyde Grove Elementary); Jim and Carolyn Herman-Palm City, Fla. (Bessey Creek Elementary, Citrus Grove Elementary, Palm City Elementary); Charley and Stacey Hoffman-San Diego, Calif. (Doris Miller Elementary); Justin and Amanda Leonard-Dallas, Texas (The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas)Davis Love Foundation, and the PGA TOUR Wives Association- St. Simons, Ga. (Altama Elementary); Louis and Nel-Mare Oosthuizen-West Palm Beach, Fla.(Northmore Elementary); Justin and Kate Rose-Orlando, Fla (OCPS Center for Excellence, Sally Ride Elementary); Charl and Rosalind Schwartzel-West Palm Beach, Fla. (Northmore Elementary); Zurich Classic Fore! Kids Foundation-New Orleans, La.; Scott and Allison Brown- Warrenville, SC (Jefferson Elementary); Steve Stricker- Palm Harbor, Fla. (Pinellas Schools); and Mark and Amy Wilson-Chicago, IL (Marquardt Middle School)

Kingmade Founder Jeff King launched the jerky in his home kitchen and refined the recipes with input from many players on the PGA TOUR. Each serving of jerky has 11 grams of protein, making it a healthy and satiating snack for families to enjoy together. 

"The current public health emergency has revealed just how vulnerable 11 million food-insecure children are in America. Extra protein is a perfect addition to the weekend bags, and kids absolutely love beef jerky. We are beyond thankful for this donation provided by Kingmade Jerky in partnership with the PGA TOUR to feed kids in our programs when schools are closed," said Brooke Wiseman, CEO of Blessings in a Backpack.

"We are excited to partner with Kingmade Jerky," said Jim Furyk, PGA TOUR great.

"We know this will provide such a healthy and delicious snack for our Blessings in a Backpack schools," added Tabitha Furyk, longtime supporter and former chairman of the board for Blessings in a Backpack First Coast.

"In times like these, we all need to do our part," said Tom Ponder, Kingmade CEO. "We hope to show that even small brands have important roles to play in this crisis. We are fortunate to be able to share our portable, shelf-stable protein snack to help these deserving children."

About Kingmade Jerky
Kingmade Jerky is the Official Jerky and Meat Snack of the PGA TOUR. Kingmade only uses top-quality ingredients — including premium, grass-fed flank steak, which requires far less salt and sugar to deliver a tender, flavorful snack that stands out from the pack. Kingmade Jerky is gluten-free and available in three nutritious flavors: Classic, Buffalo and Sweet Chili.

Website: KingmadeJerky.com 
Facebook: KingmadeJerky 
Twitter: @KingmadeJerky  
Instagram: TheKingmadeJerky 
LinkedIn: Kingmade Jerky

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingmade-jerky-donates-100-000-in-products-to-blessings-in-a-backpack-301040174.html

SOURCE Kingmade Jerky


© PRNewswire 2020
