Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kings River Conservation District Wins 2019 Best in Blue Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 05:17pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its Huell Howser Best in Blue Award to the Kings River Conservation District (KRCD) for its highly successful Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA) Campaigns for the McMullin Area, North Fork Kings and South Fork Kings.

KRCD utilized core messaging, design elements and tools to educate landowners on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), GSAs and an assessment. The district’s target audience included growers and rural community residents, so KRCD focused its outreach by using hyper-localized channels including mailers, meetings, workshops, emails, websites and phone calls. The print and online tools were disseminated in both English and Spanish, and the district collaborated with local nonprofits to reach and educate disadvantaged communities. This comprehensive coverage resulted in three successful campaigns that enhanced transparency and secured five-year GSA budgets.

The award was presented during the 2019 ACWA Fall Conference & Exhibition in San Diego on Dec. 4, where water professionals are gathered through Friday for programs and panel discussions on California’s critical water issues. KRCD was among five finalists for the award that honors exceptional communications and outreach programs developed and run by California water agencies.

“It’s important that water agencies continue to educate and engage their customers on significant issues that affect their water supply, such as SGMA,” said ACWA President Brent Hastey. “The success of KRCD’s campaigns showcases how targeted outreach and creative communication can result in successful collaboration with growers and rural community residents.”

Other finalists for this year’s award were:

  • Citrus Heights Water District for its “Project 2030” Water Main Replacement Study which focused on developing strategies for funding and replacing water mains.
  • City of Redding for its comprehensive public outreach program to engage and educate the public on safe water delivery and the nexus between reliable water utility services and emergency-response services.
  • Irvine Ranch Water District for its Innovative “Tap 101” campaign that educated and increased awareness about treating and testing tap water to ensure its safety and quality.
  • San Diego County Water Authority for its “Brought to You by Water” education and outreach program that demonstrated how everything loved about San Diego is made possible by investments in water reliability.﻿

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pOMA reports a 6.4% increase in November 2019 passenger traffic
GL
05:55pACWA Members Elect Steven LaMar as Association President
GL
05:51pMMSI CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
BU
05:50pTITAN MEDICAL : Permanent Secretary Dermon Spence addresses participants at a training session in Livestock Breeding
PU
05:49pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:43pCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces December 2019 Monthly Distribution
AQ
05:43pARLO TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
BU
05:43pClearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Pricing of Offering of $600.0 Million “Green Bond”
GL
05:40p PRSA Colorado Announces 2020 Leadership Team
BU
05:37pUPDATE - DC Federal Court Unseals $1 Billion-plus Whistleblower Suit against Navistar Defense and Navistar International
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes
5GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group