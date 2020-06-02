Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingsdale Advisors : Takes a Stand Against Racism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Kingsdale Advisors releases the following statement addressing the issue of anti-black racism.

“For over 17 years, Kingsdale Advisors has sought to lead by example. Our multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-faith team has risen to the top of our field because we celebrate and encourage diversity. But to celebrate and encourage is no longer enough. We must condemn and denounce racism, in all its forms.

“Kingsdale believes that the systemic anti-black racism that has been allowed to persist and excused for too many generations must end. We can no longer tolerate murder to be called an accident. Or allow socio-economic factors and skin colour to determine how the law will apply.

“We can also not say this fight is too big or the challenge too great and accept that ‘this is the way it is’.

“At Kingsdale we will meet this challenge. Enough is enough. It’s time for change.

“Are you with us?”

About Kingsdale Advisors:

With offices in Toronto and New York, Kingsdale Advisors is the leading advisor to public companies on all shareholder, governance, and transaction related matters having acted on the largest and highest profile proxy fights, transactions, and other special situations. Since 2003, public companies across North America have looked to the expertise of Kingsdale Advisors to secure the success of transactions or resolutions driven by shareholder votes. Kingsdale Advisors' multidisciplinary team offers an array of specialized services focused on strategic and defensive advisory, governance advisory, compensation advisory, strategic communications, voting analytics, and creative services.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:26pInterview with World Bank Country Manager for Albania on Social and Economic Impacts of COVID-19
PU
02:26pREPSOL : International Finance B.V. closes two undated and subordinated bonds issuances for an aggregate principal amount of 1,500 million euros
PU
02:25pCRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:25pVAPIANO : sells the major part of its business to investor group
EQ
02:23pU.S. board urges helicopter manufacturers to add crash-data recorders
RE
02:22pSpain says digital tax won't discriminate against countries as U.S. ups ante
RE
02:21pPresident Ghani speaks with World Bank Delegation via VTC
PU
02:21pSOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE : SFL – Goldman Sachs signs lease for over 80% of office space in 83 Marceau
PU
02:21pMOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : MTS Board Updates List of Candidates
PU
02:21pQUANTUM COMPUTING INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : UBS sticks Neutral
4TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
5ALCANNA INC. : ALCANNA : Reports 28% Growth in Sales and Gross Margin and the Sale of the Alaska Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group