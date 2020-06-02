Kingsdale Advisors : Takes a Stand Against Racism

Kingsdale Advisors releases the following statement addressing the issue of anti-black racism.

“For over 17 years, Kingsdale Advisors has sought to lead by example. Our multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-faith team has risen to the top of our field because we celebrate and encourage diversity. But to celebrate and encourage is no longer enough. We must condemn and denounce racism, in all its forms.

“Kingsdale believes that the systemic anti-black racism that has been allowed to persist and excused for too many generations must end. We can no longer tolerate murder to be called an accident. Or allow socio-economic factors and skin colour to determine how the law will apply.

“We can also not say this fight is too big or the challenge too great and accept that ‘this is the way it is’.

“At Kingsdale we will meet this challenge. Enough is enough. It’s time for change.

“Are you with us?”

About Kingsdale Advisors:

With offices in Toronto and New York, Kingsdale Advisors is the leading advisor to public companies on all shareholder, governance, and transaction related matters having acted on the largest and highest profile proxy fights, transactions, and other special situations. Since 2003, public companies across North America have looked to the expertise of Kingsdale Advisors to secure the success of transactions or resolutions driven by shareholder votes. Kingsdale Advisors' multidisciplinary team offers an array of specialized services focused on strategic and defensive advisory, governance advisory, compensation advisory, strategic communications, voting analytics, and creative services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005857/en/