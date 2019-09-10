Log in
Kingsoft Office : Launches WPS Office 2020 in the UK with Apple's Recommendation

09/10/2019 | 07:38am EDT

WPS Office 2020 Featured by Apple in Its “Apps & Games We Love Right Now” Preview

Kingsoft Office, a leading office software and solutions provider, today announced the launch of WPS Office 2020, the latest international version of its flagship all-in-one office software suite, in the UK. The software suite runs seamlessly on Apple & macOS devices, a challenge that most macOS users have faced with other software suites in the market.

WPS Office 2020 is currently featured by Apple in its “Apps & Games We Love Right Now” preview in the UK, US, Australia, India, Indonesia, Canada, The Philippines, and Malaysia. Apple has been offering editorial takes on apps in the App Store since it redesigned the storefront in iOS 11.

“We are tremendously excited to launch in the UK with a recommendation from Apple,” said Billy Cheng, Head of WPS International Business. “With 2 million titles available in Apple's App Store, Apple has no shortage of amazing apps to consider for their feature which makes the global launch of WPS Office 2020 extra special. We couldn’t have asked for a better early response and endorsement.”

WPS Office 2020 is built and customized specifically for Mac user looking for a legal, high performing and cost-effective office productivity software alternative to Microsoft Office. It is light on devices and fully-compatible with all mainstream office operating systems, including Mac, MS Office, Windows, Linux, iOS and Android.

The suite, available in both free and premium versions, also offers massive libraries of free pre-built templates all within one single intuitive tab-style interface, perfect for users to quickly and easily prepare perfect looking documents that showcase their unique styles.

WPS Office 2020 highlights:

All-in-one tab style interface | cross device synchronization | Lightweight | Thousands of templates | PDF to Word | File repair | Picture to Text | Cloud integration | Back-up Centre

Built for macOS: Smoother | Smaller size | Supports all major formats | Dark mode support | Cloud back-up | Multi-device access | Cross-device synchronization | Thousands of templates

Kingsoft Office has delivered office products and services in more than 200 countries with +310 million MAU including individuals, enterprises, and government agencies.

About WPS Office Software

WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices, produced by Kingsoft Office. With more than 310 million MAU, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution available for Windows and Linux-based PCs as well as Android and macOS. Kingsoft Office is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China's leading Internet services and software company.

About Kingsoft Office

Established in 1988, Kingsoft Office is a leading developer of office software solutions, developing productivity applications for the consumer and enterprise markets in China. With over 310 million MAU, its flagship product WPS Office Software is one of the world’s most popular cross-platform office suites supporting macOS and Android, as well as Windows and Linux.


© Business Wire 2019
