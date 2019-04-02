Kingston Server Premier DDR4 2933MT/s Registered DIMMS Receive Validation on Intel Purley Platform

Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and
technology solutions, today announced its 32GB, 16GB and 8GB Server
Premier DDR4-2933 Registered DIMMs have received validation on the
Intel Purley Platform, featuring the Intel® Xeon®
Scalable processor family (formerly known as “Cascade Lake-SP”). A link
to the validation page can be found here.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005051/en/
Kingston’s Purley-validated Server Premier modules (Photo: Business Wire)
Kingston’s Purley-validated Server Premier modules are specifically
engineered to unleash the power of Intel's six-channel server
microarchitecture. At 2933MT/s — the next-generation memory frequency
supported in the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processor family — each DIMM
provides peak bandwidth of 23.46 GB/s. When grouped for multi-channel
performance, this provides a significant boost in performance for
today’s memory intensive server applications.
For over three decades, Kingston has been the memory brand that
customers choose to power their data centers. Server Premier memory
features a locked BOM (Bill of Materials) to ensure a consistent brand
and revision of DRAM, and undergoes rigorous, dynamic burn-in testing
designed to root out early-life failures at the factory before being
shipped out. A key component of the production test process is that
Kingston simulates customer workloads on the very same motherboards that
are found in their data centers.
Server Premier features include:
-
Locked Bill of Materials (BOM)
-
Part Change Notifications (PCN) of 45-90 days
-
Server platform validation
-
Intel PCSD server qualification
-
Leading server motherboard manufacturer qualification
-
Starting speeds at DDR4-2400
-
Lifetime warranty
-
Industry-leading service and support
“Our latest 2933MT/s memory modules have been thoroughly tested,
validated and are ready to be deployed in servers using Intel’s latest
Xeon Scalable Platform,” said Mike Mohney, server memory business
manager, Kingston. “Our service, quality and longevity in this industry
make Server Premier the brand of choice among OEMs and the world’s
leading data centers. We also give unprecedented technical access to our
team of experts, who advise customers on how to maximize their data
center’s memory performance.”
Server Premier is part of the company's range of enterprise performance
memory solutions for the data center. Kingston recently released the DC500
Series SSDs that implement strict Quality of Service (QoS)
requirements to ensure predictable random I/O performance, as well as
predictable low latencies over a wide range of read and write workloads.
DC500 features end-to-end data path and power-loss protection to
safeguard data in flight in the event of sudden power loss. The series
includes:
-
DC500R: optimized for read-intensive applications including web
servers, virtual desktop infrastructure, operational databases and
real-time analytics. With an endurance rating of .5 drive writes per
day (DWPD), DC500R is available in 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB
capacities.
-
DC500M: optimized for mixed-workloads in applications with a more even
balance of read and write I/O demands. DC500M has an endurance rating
of 1.3 DWPD and is ideal for the high-volume rack-mount server market,
hyperscale data centers and Cloud service providers. It is available
in 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB capacities.
For more information visit kingston.com.
Kingston can be found on:
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/kingston
Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/kingstontechnology
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KingstonTech
Instagram:
https://instagram.com/kingstontechnology/
LinkedIn:
http://www.linkedin.com/company/kingston
About Kingston Technology Company, Inc.
Kingston Technology Company, Inc. is a world leader in memory products
and technology solutions. Through its global network of subsidiaries,
affiliates and manufacturing facilities, Kingston designs, manufactures,
tests and distributes DRAM, Flash and Embedded memory solutions as well
as peripheral products via its HyperX
gaming brand. Kingston has sales offices and representatives worldwide
including in the United States, Canada, China, Europe, Eastern Europe,
India, Latin America, Russia and Taiwan. For more information, please
call 877-546-4786 or visit www.kingston.com.
Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or
executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Technology
Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708,
714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.
Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston
Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston
Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of
their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005051/en/