Kingston Technology : Celebrates 31 Years Supplying the World with Quality Technology Solutions

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory storage products and
technology solutions, announces today that it celebrates its 31st
year in the business as an innovative technology hardware provider for
computers and devices. Kingston® was co-founded on October
17, 1987, by CEO John Tu and COO David Sun with a revolutionary new
Single In-Line Memory Module (SIMM) that would serve to redefine
industry standards for years to come. Sharing happiness with its loyal
supporters, Kingston also launched a 31st anniversary
promotion with up to 31% off for selected products in limited quantities
from October 16th to 19th on Auction,
Compuzone, Coupang, Gmarket,
and 11STREET.
The entrepreneurial spirit of both owners and the success of the company
have been recognized globally through the years. Kingston’s core tenets
of respect, loyalty, flexibility and integrity have created an exemplary
corporate culture — one that guides its relationships with customers,
partners and vendors, and to which Kingston owes its success. The
company continues to be the largest supplier of DRAM modules among
non-semiconductor manufacturers and a leading maker of Flash memory
products — especially SSDs — where it has become a dominant force among
consumers and organizations alike looking to upgrade existing systems
and data centers.
The product portfolio has further expanded in recent years to headsets,
keyboards, mice and mouse pads via its HyperX™
gaming brand, and the innovative products have rapidly gained accolades
and acceptance among professional gamers and pro sports athletes. It
took only two years for HyperX to ship its 1 million gaming headsets.
Today, Kingston through all its brands and product categories offers
over 2,000 quality technology solutions and ships to more than 120
countries. It is a widely recognized and accepted brand known the world
over.
From 1987 to Today: The Growth of Kingston
-
1987: Kingston begins operations in Orange County, Calif., with
a new Single In-Line Memory Module (SIMM) that creates an industry
standard for memory modules.
-
1992: Kingston is ranked by Inc. magazine as the
fastest-growing privately held company in America.
-
1995: Kingston opens its first overseas office in Munich,
Germany to better provide support to its European customers.
-
1995: Kingston joins the Billion-Dollar Club as sales exceed
$1.3 billion (USD).
-
1996: Kingston and Toshiba co-Market memory upgrades for
Toshiba PCs. This is the first time ever that a PC OEM and a memory
manufacturer teamup.
-
1997: Kingston expands its global footprint as it establishes
the headquarters for Asia-Pacific operations including a manufacturing
facility and offices in Taiwan. Kingston also opens its first office
to serve South American customers in Brazil. Its European headquarters
move to the United Kingdom and a manufacturing/logistics facility in
Dublin, Ireland is opened.
-
1997: Kingston Technology Services Division (KTSD) is formed to
exclusively work and manufacture memory solutions directly for OEM
customers such as Dell.
-
1999: Kingston purchases a controlling interest in Powertech
Technology, Inc., now the world’s largest back end wafer and chip
packaging and testing facility for both DRAM and Flash. The purchase
further strengthens Kingston’s ability to control all facets of the
memory-manufacturing cycle from wafer to finished good.
-
1999: Kingston strategically opens its Mexico office to support
a growing region.
-
2000: Advanced Validation Labs, Inc. (AVL) is launched as an
independent memory testing and validation lab. Its “one-stop shop”
services cover component level to module testing to support the entire
memory industry.
-
2000: Payton Technology Inc. is established to help manage
Kingston’s memory supply chain as well as supply back end wafer
processing services making the company more efficient in delivering
memory solutions to its rapidly expanding client base.
-
2001: Kingston begins assembling memory modules in Shanghai,
China.
-
2002: HyperX begins with its first product, high-performance
memory modules.
-
2003: Kingston begins shipping Flash memory products.
-
2004: iSuppli (now IHS Markit®) ranks Kingston as
the world’s No. 1 memory module manufacturer for the third-party
memory market, a streak that has continued each year to date
uninterrupted.
-
2005: Kingston opens the world’s largest memory module
manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China.
-
2006: Kingston revenue reaches $3 billion (USD).
-
2009: Kingston’s Asia-Pacific region reaches the $1 billion
(USD) mark in sales for the first time.
-
2010: Kingston and Phison
Electronics Corporation form Kingston Solutions, Inc., a joint
venture manufacturing embedded memory products for the emerging mobile
industry.
-
2010: Kingston revenue reaches a new record high of $6.5
billion (USD).
-
2013: Gartner Research ranks Kingston as the No. 1 USB
manufacturer for the 6th straight year.
-
2013: Kingston ships the world’s largest and first 1TB USB
Flash drive.
-
2014: HyperX launches its first gaming headset.
-
2016: HyperX sells its 1-millionth headset.
-
2017: Kingston ships the world’s largest and first 2TB USB
Flash drive.
-
2017: Kingston ships the second-most SSDs in the channel in
2016 according to Forward Insights.
-
2018: HyperX has shipped out 5 million gaming headsets
worldwide.
-
2018: HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules, the
equivalent of billions of bytes of memory.
-
2018: Kingston celebrates its 31th anniversary on
October 17.
Kingston can be found on:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/KingstonBlogFansClub.en
YouTube:
http://www.youtube.com/user/KingstonAPAC
About Kingston Technology
Kingston Technology is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of
memory products. Kingston designs, manufactures and distributes memory
products for desktops, laptops, servers, printers, and Flash memory
products for computers, digital cameras and mobile devices. Through its
global network of subsidiaries and affiliates, Kingston has
manufacturing facilities in California, Taiwan, China and sales
representatives in the United States, Canada, Europe, Russia, Turkey,
Ukraine, India, Taiwan, China, and Latin America. For more information,
please visit www.kingston.com.
Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston
Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All other marks may be the
property of their respective titleholders.
