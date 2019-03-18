Kingston Technology Launches New Data Center 500 Series SSDs Optimized for Both Read and Mixed-Use Workloads

Kingston
Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology
Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology
solutions, today announced it is shipping the Data
Center DC500R Enterprise SSD optimized for read-intensive
applications. This is the first drive in the DC500 series that
implements Kingston’s strict Quality of Service (QoS) requirements to
ensure predictable random I/O performance as well as predictable low
latencies over a wide range of read and write workloads. Next week, the
company will ship its DC500M SSD optimized for mixed-use workloads.
DC500R is ideal for read-intensive applications such as boot up, web
servers, virtual desktop infrastructure, operational databases and
real-time analytics. Cloud service providers and software-defined
storage architects can leverage the drive’s consistent I/O and latency
performance to deliver the QoS needed in demanding read-centric
environments. At .5 DWPD (drive writes per day), DC500R allows IT
administrators to maximize their investment in storage hardware with a
drive that delivers on performance, endurance and reliability. DC500R is
available in 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB capacities.
“Eighty (80) percent of all enterprise SSDs deployed in data centers
require less than one (1) DWPD,” said Gregory Wong, president and
principal analyst, Forward Insights. “As data centers seek the optimal
balance between application-required endurance, capacity and cost, this
trend is expected to continue.”
“Quality of Service in an enterprise SSD is essential for Cloud
computing applications that require predictable storage performance
levels and meet customer service level agreements. The new DC500 Series
SSDs deliver excellent performance to intensive data center applications
from the development stage of the application to the end-user customer
experience downstream,” said Keith Schimmenti, enterprise SSD business
manager, Kingston. “To ensure the security of user data, DC500
incorporates end-to-end data path protection and power-loss protection
to safeguard data in-flight in the event of sudden power loss. This is
the optimal data center storage solution when you combine its
enterprise-class reliability and strict QoS requirements along with
Kingston’s legendary pre- and post-sales support.”
In one week, Kingston will add to the DC500 series with the DC500M SSD
optimized for mixed-use workloads in applications that have a more even
balance of read and write I/O demands on the SSD. It is ideal for Cloud
service providers and software-defined storage architects who need a
flexible infrastructure to effectively adapt and manage transactional
workloads. At 1.3 DWPD (drive writes per day), DC500M is ideal for the
high-volume rack-mount server market for internal drive bay upgrades,
hyperscale data center servers and Cloud service providers requiring
low-cost, high-performance storage subsystems.
Later this week, Kingston will showcase its DC500 series at Data
Center World in Phoenix, Ariz. (booth #403). As one of the
top industry trade shows on IT infrastructure and data center
strategies, Kingston will exhibit its entire line of server SSDs as well
as industry-leading Server
Premier memory. Server Premier memory features a locked BOM (Bill of
Materials) to ensure a consistent brand and revision of DRAM. All
Kingston server memory undergoes rigorous, patented dynamic burn-in
testing to simulate heavy server workloads designed to root out
early-life failure at the factory before they’re installed in the data
center. The combination of high-performance server SSDs and Server
Premier DRAM make Kingston one of the industry’s most complete providers
of end-to-end data performance solutions.
For more information visit www.kingston.com.
Data Center DC500 Enterprise SSD Features &
Specifications:
-
Optimized for read-intensive applications (DC500R):
Responsiveness from low latency and consistent I/O performance
delivers businesses the QoS needed in demanding read-centric workloads.
-
Optimized for mixed-use applications (DC500M): An exceptional
balance of consistent I/O delivery and high read and write IOPS
performance to manage a wide range of transactional workloads.
-
Reduce application latencies: Data center’s hosting databases
and various web-based applications can leverage the predictable I/O
and latency performance.
-
Data Integrity Protection: ECC protection with advanced
read/disturb management safeguards against data corruption for
end-to-end data protection.
-
On-board (PLP) Power Loss Protection: Reduce the possibility of
data loss and/or corruption on ungraceful power fails via power
capacitors and firmware.
-
Form Factor: 2.5 Inch
-
Interface: SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s) – with backwards compatibility
to SATA Rev. 2.0 (3Gb/s)
-
Capacities1: 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB,
3.84TB (DC500M 3.84TB capacity available in later Q2)
-
NAND: 3D TLC
-
Self-Encrypting Drive (SED): AES 256-bit Encryption
-
Sequential Read/Write: (DC500R)
480GB – 555MBs/500MBs
960GB
– 555MBs/525MBs
1.92TB – 555MBs/525MBs
3.84TB – 555MBs/520MBs
-
Steady-State 4k Read/Write: (DC500R)
480GB – 98,000/12,000
IOPS
960GB – 98,000/20,000 IOPS
1.92TB – 98,000/24,000 IOPS
3.84TB
– 98,000/28,000 IOPS
-
Sequential Read/Write: (DC500M)
480GB – 555MBs/520MBs
960GB
– 555MBs/520MBs
1.92TB – 555MBs/520MBs
3.84TB – 555MBs/520MBs
-
Steady-State 4k Read/Write: (DC500M)
480GB – 98,000/58,000
IOPS
960GB – 98,000/70,000 IOPS
1.92TB – 98,000/75,000 IOPS
3.84TB
– 98,000/75,000 IOPS
-
Quality of Service (Latency)2, 3, 4:
TYP Read/Write: <500 µs / <2 ms
-
Hot-Plug Capable
-
Static and Dynamic Wear Leveling
-
Enterprise SMART tools: Reliability tracking, usage statistics,
life remaining, wear leveling, temperature
-
Endurance:
DC500R:
480GB — 438TBW5 (0.5
DWPD)6
960GB — 876TBW5 (0.5 DWPD)6
1.92TB
— 1752TBW5 (0.5 DWPD)6
3.84TB — 3504TBW5
(0.5 DWPD)6
DC500M:
480GB – 1139TBW5
(1.3 DWPD)6
960GB – 2278TBW5 (1.3
DWPD)6
1.92TB – 4555TBW5 (1.3 DWPD)6
3.84TB
– 9110TBW5 (1.3 DWPD)6
-
Power Consumption:
Idle: 1.56W Average: 1.6W Max Read:
1.8W Max Write: 7.5W
-
Storage temperature: -40°C ~ 85°C
-
Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C
-
Dimensions: 69.9mm x 100mm x 7mm
-
Weight: 92.34g
-
Vibration operating: 2.17G Peak (7–800Hz)
-
Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (10–2000Hz)
-
MTBF: 2 million hours
-
Warranty/support7: Limited 5-year
warranty with free technical support
|
Kingston DC500R (Read-Centric)
|
Part Number
|
|
|
Capacity
|
SEDC500R/480G
|
|
|
480GB
|
SEDC500R/960G
|
|
|
960GB
|
SEDC500R/1920G
|
|
|
1920GB
|
SEDC500R/3840G
|
|
|
3840GB
|
1
|
|
Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for
formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data
storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is
less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go
to Kingston’s Flash Guide at kingston.com/flashguide.
|
2
|
|
Workload based on FIO, Random 4KB QD=1 workload, measured as the
time taken for 99.9 percentile of commands to finish the round-trip
from host to drive and to host.
|
3
|
|
Measurement taken once the workload has reached steady state but
including all background activities required for normal operation
and data reliability.
|
4
|
|
Based on 960GB capacity.
|
5
|
|
Total Bytes Written (TBW) is derived from the JEDEC Enterprise
Workload (JESD219A).
|
6
|
|
Drives Writes Per Day (DWPD).
|
7
|
|
Limited warranty based on 5 years or SSD “Life Remaining” which can
be found using the Kingston SSD Manager (kingston.com/SSDManager). A
new, unused product will show a wear indicator value of one hundred
(100), whereas a product that has reached its endurance limit of
program erase cycles will show a wear indicator value of one (1).
See kingston.com/wa for details.
About Kingston Digital, Inc.
Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston
Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and
technology solutions. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in
Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call
877-546-4786 or visit www.kingston.com.
Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston
Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston
Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of
their respective owners.
