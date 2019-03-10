Kingston Technology Returns to Austin for SXSW 2019

Kingston
Digital, Inc. the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology
Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology
solutions, announced that it will return to exhibit at the South
by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals
in Austin, Texas (booth #1725) from March 10-13. Kingston will
showcase its technology solutions currently in use in various video and
film production environments, as well as host daily giveaways at the
Trade Show portion of SXSW. As the largest exhibition component of SXSW,
the Trade
Show hosts a diverse range of forward-thinking exhibitors from
promising startups to recognized industry leaders.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190310005002/en/
Filming motion pictures in 8K will become commonplace as it allows for
more control and freedom during production and post-production than ever
before. 8K is the next natural evolution for screen resolutions just as
1080p has given way to 4K and then subsequently 4K Ultra HD over the
past 10-15 years. Benchmark television events like the upcoming 2020
Olympics are slated to broadcast in 8K. SXSW attendees will get to see
8K video editing in action in a workstation powered by Kingston’s
next-gen U.2 NVMe SSD and enterprise-class SATA SSDs in RAID 0. Kingston
will also showcase a state-of-the-art Cintegral
digital imaging technician (DIT) cart. DITs stay on set to monitor daily
footage in real time. After a production wraps for the day, the dailies
are downloaded onto a DIT’s cart before going out to postproduction
facilities such as color and sound processing. Visitors to the booth
will also be able to enjoy fun photo opportunities and social media
activations for a chance to win daily prizes.
“We are excited to attend SXSW for the second year to put Kingston’s
ever-evolving product line in front of the eyes of the most diverse,
collaborative and inventive communities,” said Craig Tilmont, director
of marketing, Kingston. “For the past few years, Kingston has been
working with the movie industry for its content capture and
postproduction needs and as the SXSW audience is fluent in both tech and
film, we could not have asked for a better place to put the Kingston
brand on full display.”
For more information visit kingston.com.
Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston
Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and
technology solutions. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in
Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call
877-546-4786 or visit www.kingston.com.
