Kingston Technology Returns to Austin for SXSW 2019

03/10/2019 | 09:09am EDT

  • Kingston’s Memory Solutions at the Convergence of Tech and Film
  • Chance to Win Daily Prizes and Giveaways

Kingston Digital, Inc. the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced that it will return to exhibit at the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas (booth #1725) from March 10-13. Kingston will showcase its technology solutions currently in use in various video and film production environments, as well as host daily giveaways at the Trade Show portion of SXSW. As the largest exhibition component of SXSW, the Trade Show hosts a diverse range of forward-thinking exhibitors from promising startups to recognized industry leaders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190310005002/en/

Filming motion pictures in 8K will become commonplace as it allows for more control and freedom during production and post-production than ever before. 8K is the next natural evolution for screen resolutions just as 1080p has given way to 4K and then subsequently 4K Ultra HD over the past 10-15 years. Benchmark television events like the upcoming 2020 Olympics are slated to broadcast in 8K. SXSW attendees will get to see 8K video editing in action in a workstation powered by Kingston’s next-gen U.2 NVMe SSD and enterprise-class SATA SSDs in RAID 0. Kingston will also showcase a state-of-the-art Cintegral digital imaging technician (DIT) cart. DITs stay on set to monitor daily footage in real time. After a production wraps for the day, the dailies are downloaded onto a DIT’s cart before going out to postproduction facilities such as color and sound processing. Visitors to the booth will also be able to enjoy fun photo opportunities and social media activations for a chance to win daily prizes.

“We are excited to attend SXSW for the second year to put Kingston’s ever-evolving product line in front of the eyes of the most diverse, collaborative and inventive communities,” said Craig Tilmont, director of marketing, Kingston. “For the past few years, Kingston has been working with the movie industry for its content capture and postproduction needs and as the SXSW audience is fluent in both tech and film, we could not have asked for a better place to put the Kingston brand on full display.”

For more information visit kingston.com.

Kingston can be found on:

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/kingstontechmemory
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kingstontechnology
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KingstonTech
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kingstontechnology/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/kingston

Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call 877-546-4786 or visit www.kingston.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Digital, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


