Kinly : Announces the Acquisition of AVMI

Kinly – a leading global specialist in video collaboration services, headquartered in Amsterdam – today announces the acquisition of AVMI – a leading global AV-integrator and managed services provider, headquartered in London.

The acquisition of AVMI strengthens Kinly’s position as Europe’s No. 1 player and firmly establishes Kinly as a global top 3 provider of video collaboration services. Together, Kinly and AVMI will offer a compelling proposition in the virtual collaboration space to customers globally. Kinly and AVMI operate in over 20 locations throughout Europe, USA and APAC, serving clients in over 125 countries with over 1,200 talented and passionate employees.

Robbert Bakker, CEO of Kinly comments:

“We are very excited to announce that AVMI, a leading UK based global AV integrator, will join and strengthen the Kinly team. The combination of our businesses will support our strategy to expand our international presence. Together, we offer our clients a truly global service and holistic portfolio of high quality and secure video collaboration solutions. Our businesses are highly complementary and we share a strong reputation with our clients as a trusted adviser. AVMI brings an enviable track record in delivering complex enterprise projects globally and providing operational and service excellence. Kinly offers best in class video collaboration solutions and unparalleled product expertise in remote management, video cloud solutions and adoption services. This powerful combination will also bring new opportunities and career prospects for our people in an exciting environment. I very warmly welcome the AVMI team on board and I am convinced that our teams across the globe will jointly create even more value for our customers.”

Commenting on the announcement, Edward Cook, CEO of AVMI, remarks:

“The combination of Kinly and AVMI has always looked like an excellent idea and I am delighted that it is now a reality. Both companies are market leaders in their own countries and I am confident that, together, we can truly compete on the global stage. Our industry has matured to the extent that our clients now demand global coverage and a breadth of skill sets that only a handful of companies can provide. I am certain that the newly expanded Kinly will have a very exciting and successful future.”

In today’s world the need for high quality and secure collaboration technologies and services is paramount, driven by the challenges and opportunities that remote working, globalisation, digitalisation of workflows and need for increased connectivity bring us. Kinly and AVMI are determined and excited to continue to innovate and support our clients with this important transformation.

The enlarged Kinly group will continue to be supported by Avedon Capital Partners, a leading mid-market growth investor based in The Netherlands and Germany. Since 2017, Avedon invested in Viju, Visions Connected, and MK2 to form the Kinly platform, a global leader in video collaboration. The acquisition of AVMI accelerates and builds upon the success of Kinly in an exciting and growing market.

Kinly Company Overview

Kinly provides secure and flexible visual collaboration solutions that make it easier to work better together.

At Kinly, we think working together is the most exciting thing in the world. Our vision is to engage people in a world of possibilities. Our brand promise is Working together. Everywhere. Our role is to provide a seamless and reliable experience that enables people to work together, in different spaces and places.

Kinly has 650 employees and its solutions and services include video conferencing, audio visual integration, cloud solutions and unified communications and collaboration. Kinly serves corporate and public customers from established office locations in the Netherlands, Norway, UK, USA and Singapore.

AVMI Company Overview

AVMI is a global system integrator and managed services provider that designs, delivers, supports and manages audio visual and digital media technology solutions.

The company specialises in providing technical and commercial consistency to its enterprise customers globally and offers a range of managed services, including on site and remote user support as well as digital media content design and management. Its unrivalled expertise in design, technology and project management also enables it to globally deliver a comprehensive suite of AV projects to its clients.

With close to 600 staff, AVMI has industry-leading credentials and is headquartered in London, with additional offices in the UK, Ireland, USA, Hong Kong and India, together with an ecosystem of over ninety partners in over forty countries.

Avedon Capital Partners

Avedon is a leading growth capital investor based in Amsterdam and Düsseldorf. Avedon invests in small and medium-sized companies in Western Europe with a focus on the software & technology, industrials, consumer & leisure, and business services sectors. Avedon works closely with its management teams to realize growth ambitions and has a long track record of successfully delivering results through autonomous growth and buy-and-build strategies. For more information please visit www.avedoncapital.com

