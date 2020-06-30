Log in
Kioxia Holdings Corporation : Appoints Michael R. Splinter to Board of Directors

06/30/2020 | 04:48am EDT

Kioxia Holdings Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael R. Splinter as an independent director, effective immediately. Mr. Splinter is a 40-year veteran of the semiconductor industry and brings various business and technology experience that will help drive sustainable growth at Kioxia.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to our board during an important time as Kioxia continues to evolve as an independent company,” said Nobuo Hayasaka, representative director, president and CEO of Kioxia Holdings Corporation. “Michael’s unique combination of extensive knowledge of the semiconductor industry and leadership of large, complex organizations make him a great addition to an already deep and experienced board of directors. We look forward to his valuable perspectives as Kioxia enters its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Splinter served as President and CEO of Applied Materials from 2003 to 2012 and as chairman of the board of directors since 2009 until he retired in June 2015, leading the company to record revenue and profits during his tenure. Prior to joining Applied Materials, he served at Intel Corporation as an executive. Mr. Splinter currently serves as an external director of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and as chairman of NASDAQ, Inc. in the United States. Mr. Splinter holds a Master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering, and an honorary Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Wisconsin Madison.

“I am thrilled that Mike is joining the Kioxia board” said Stacy J. Smith, Executive Chairman of Kioxia. “Mike will be a pivotal addition to our board and will add greatly to our quest to build a world class governance structure to couple with our leading technology and position in the industry, and I look forward to working with him as we execute on our ambitious business strategy”.

“I'm excited and honored to join Kioxia's Board and collaborate with my fellow directors and the leadership team to contribute to the company’s mission of uplifting the world with memory,” said Mr. Splinter. “Throughout my career, I’ve had multiple opportunities to help companies grow strategically. I look forward to bringing my expertise and experience to Kioxia as a new board member. ”

About Kioxia Holdings Corporation

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. The company pioneers cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. Kioxia's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.


© Business Wire 2020
