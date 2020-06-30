Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kioxia to Complete Acquisition of LITE-ON Technology's SSD Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Kioxia Holdings Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, announced today that it expects to complete its acquisition of LITE-ON Technology Corporation’s Solid State Drive (SSD) business, Solid State Storage Technology Corporation and its affiliated companies on July 1, 2020. The company entered into a share purchase agreement on August 30, 2019 in connection with the acquisition. Both parties are now following the necessary procedures in order to close the transaction on July 1, 2020.

As the demand for SSDs continues to increase with rapid expansion expected in the coming years with the rise of digital transformation, this acquisition will allow Kioxia to strengthen its SSD business significantly and help meet the projected growth in demand.

“At Kioxia we are continuing to accelerate our focus on our SSD business, especially in the growing cloud computing arena,” said Nobuo Hayasaka, President and CEO of Kioxia Holding Corporation. “This is an exciting acquisition for us. Solid State Storage Technology Corporation’s excellent capabilities together with our leading flash memory and SSD technology will bring significant opportunities for synergy and enable us to further deliver value-added solutions to our customers. We will enhance our leading position in the global SSD market and work to develop new ICT infrastructure driven by AI, 5G, IoT and Cloud data centers.”

Kioxia plans to maintain Solid State Storage Technology Corporation’s business under its existing brands.

About Solid State Storage Technology Corporation

Founded: December 2019
Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan
Chairman and CEO: Charlie Tseng (effective on July 1, 2020)

Additional information about: www.ssstc.com.

About Kioxia Group
Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. The company pioneers cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. Kioxia's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:10aDISCOVERY : 'GREENLEAF' FIFTH AND FINAL SEASON PREMIERE ON OWN DELIVERS 1.9 MILLION VIEWERS AND RANKS AS #1 CABLE TELECAST FOR WOMEN 25-54 - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
05:10aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Heidelberg restructures company pension scheme via collective agreement with uniform dynamization of company pensions and strengthens equity through income of around ? 65 million
EQ
05:09aHOCHDORF : Jürg Oleas is elected as Chair of the Board of Directors
PU
05:09aThe European Union extended economic sanctions on Russia
PU
05:09aDRIVER : Interim Report 2020
PU
05:09aQSL Market Update , 30/6/2020
PU
05:09aUMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : postpones publication of the 2019 annual financial statements and date for the 2020 Annual General Mee…
PU
05:09aRoad Traffic Accidents, April 2020
PU
05:09aTurnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), April 2020
PU
05:09aProducer Price Index in Industry (2015=100.0), May 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
4EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source
5BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Intesa bids to shake up Italy bank landscape with UBI offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group