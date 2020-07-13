Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kirby Corp. (NYSE: KEX): Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Kirby Corp. (NYSE: KEX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 8, 2020, Kirby announced that, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, it had understated non-cash non-recurring goodwill impairment charges by $127,933,000 before taxes, $98,773,000 after taxes, or a $1.65 loss per share, due to not applying a specific provision of a new accounting standard that the Company had recently adopted on January 1, 2020. On this news, Kirby share prices dropped from opening at $50.20 per share on July 8, 2020 to close at $48.77 per share that day. Kirby's share prices continued to decline over the next several trading days, trading as low as $46.42 on July 13, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:14pOSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14pSTARTEK, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14pWESTERN DIGITAL : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020
BU
04:13pDRONE DELIVERY CANADA : IIROC Trading Halt - FLT
AQ
04:11pTPI COMPOSITES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pAMERICAN AIRLINES : preparing to send furlough warnings this week
RE
04:11pSILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call
BU
04:11pPoverty Dignified, Inc. Strengthens Management Team
GL
04:11pDELUXE : Announces Q2 2020 Earnings Release Information
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy and Atlantia enter final round in motorway licence battle
3CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
4PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
5VALE S.A. : VALE S A : 07/13/2020 Vale informs on non-binding heads of agreement with Kobe Steel and Mitsui & ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group