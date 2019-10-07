Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation into Manipulation of the Cryptocurrency Market

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims concerning whether the companies that own and operate the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex and issue the stablecoin tether manipulated the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through the issuance of tether.

If you transacted in cryptocurrencies, including but not limited to tether, bitcoin, and bitcoin derivatives, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

