Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Groupon, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 06:42pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRPN). This investigation concerns whether Groupon has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon announced its fourth quarter 2019 sales of $612.3 million, roughly a 23% drop over the past year. The Company also adjusted EBITDA for the 2019 fiscal year to $227.2 million, well below its November 2019 estimated financial projection of $270 million.

On this news, Groupon’s stock price fell $1.35 per share, or 44.3%, to close at $1.70 on February 19, 2020.

If you acquired Groupon securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:20pT-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
RE
07:19pALPHABET : New Mexico AG sues Google for collecting school kids' personal data
RE
07:17pSENEX ENERGY : FY20 half year results presentation
PU
07:17pSENEX ENERGY : FY20 half year results
PU
07:17pSENEX ENERGY : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report
PU
07:17pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership GINSBERG AMANDA
PU
07:17pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership GINSBERG AMANDA
PU
07:17pTOTVS : Acquisition of Relevant Stockholding (Itaú Unibanco S.A) - Notice to the Market
PU
07:17pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CAMP GARRETT
PU
07:14pK92 MINING : Named to TSX Venture Exchange “Venture 50”
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms; to close deal as early as April ..
3RIO TINTO PLC : Rio Tinto seeks international arbitration on tax dispute with Mongolia
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus investing up to ?1 billion in A220 passenger jet programme this year
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : New Mexico AG sues Google for collecting school kids' personal data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group