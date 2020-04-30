Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

04/30/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (“Hallmark Financial Services” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HALL). This investigation concerns whether Hallmark Financial Services has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 2, 2020, Hallmark Financial Services issued a press release, stating that it “made the strategic decision to exit its Binding Primary Auto business.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.10, or 14.6%, to close at $12.23 per share on March 3, 2020.

If you acquired Hallmark Financial Services securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
