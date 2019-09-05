Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against The RealReal, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against The RealReal, Inc. (“RealReal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAL). This investigation concerns whether The RealReal has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 28, 2019, The RealReal completed its IPO, offering shares at $20.00 and subsequently raising $300 million in proceeds. On August 14, 2019, shares of The RealReal plunged 14.8% after the company announced its second quarter 2019 results. The results included an EBITDA loss of $20.9 million and a free cash flow loss of $32.1 million. On September 5, 2019, shares of The RealReal closed at $15.00, a decline of 25% from the IPO price.

