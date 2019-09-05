Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against The RealReal, Inc.

09/05/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against The RealReal, Inc. (“RealReal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAL). This investigation concerns whether The RealReal has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 28, 2019, The RealReal completed its IPO, offering shares at $20.00 and subsequently raising $300 million in proceeds. On August 14, 2019, shares of The RealReal plunged 14.8% after the company announced its second quarter 2019 results. The results included an EBITDA loss of $20.9 million and a free cash flow loss of $32.1 million. On September 5, 2019, shares of The RealReal closed at $15.00, a decline of 25% from the IPO price.

If you acquired The RealReal securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
