Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Valaris plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Valaris plc. (“Valaris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VAL). This investigation concerns whether Valaris has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 11, 2019, Ensco plc and Rowan Companies plc merged to form Ensco Rowan plc, which was touted as an industry-leading offshore driller. On July 2, 2019, Ensco Rowan plc announced that it will change its name to Valaris plc, effective July 31, 2019.

On August 1, 2019, Valaris announced its second-quarter 2019 results and held an earnings conference call. During the call, Valaris’ Chief Executive Officer disclosed that, “In terms of our financial results, we reported adjusted EBITDA of $59 million for the quarter better than the outlook we provided in our first quarter conference call. While these results exceeded expectation, some of this outperformance was due to the timing of contract drilling expenses that were originally anticipated to occur in the second quarter and are now expected to occur in the third quarter of 2019.” On this news, various analysts issued negative reports on the Company, and Valaris’ stock price fell $3.25 per share, or 39.3%, over two trading days, to close at $5.02 on August 2, 2019.

If you acquired Valaris securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:33pSEEK LIMITED (ASX : SEK) FY19 Full Year Results
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates BPT as Equal-weight
AQ
08:26pOil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery
DJ
08:22pAVJENNINGS : FY19 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
08:17pJohnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal - report
RE
08:17pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APRA - ADI related entities exposures limit reduction
PU
08:17pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) – Submission of Fourth Quarter Financial Statements and Notice of Delay
PU
08:13pBHP Expects Iron Ore Supply to Normalize in 1-3 Years -- Commodity Comment
DJ
08:12pCANADIAN INVESTMENT GRADE PRF SHARE FUND : Purpose Investments Inc. Confirms the Automatic Conversion of Class A Units into Class T Units of Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund
AQ
08:11pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Valaris plc
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal - report
2BHP GROUP PLC : BHP : economic and commodity outlook
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Japan again approved shipment of photoresists to South Kore..
4CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter
5EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION : EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION : Announces Dividend Record Date and..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group