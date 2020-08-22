Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Blink Charging Co.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/22/2020 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLNK). The investigation centers on whether Blink Charging and some of its executives may be liable for securities fraud.

On August 19, 2020, Culper Research (“Culper”) published a report characterizing Blink as “a scheme designed by Chairman and CEO Michael D. Farkas to pillage minority investors to the benefit of insiders.” Among other issues, the Culper report opined “that the Company has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV [electric vehicle] charging network,” estimating that “the Company’s functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15%” of the 15,000 stations that Blink has claimed to operate. On this news, Blink’s stock price fell sharply, to close at $9.45 per share on August 19, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Blink securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:47aDOVER MOTORSPORTS : Moses named 1st Black track president in NASCAR history
AQ
09:33aGOCO ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into GoHealth - Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO, Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
09:09aINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : China approves human testing for coronavirus vaccine grown in insect cells
RE
09:08aTRABZONSPOR SPRTF YTRM FTBL ISLTMCLG TCT : Sözleşme İmzalanması
PU
09:07aMANCHESTER UNITED : Maguire pleads not guilty to Mykonos fight allegations
AQ
09:06aBUSINESS REVIVAL POST-COVID-19 : How Should the C-suite Go About Adapting Their Data Analytics Models to the New Normal? | Experts at Quantzig Explain
BU
08:57aCLARITY GOLD : Appoints Rory Kutluoglu to its Advisory Board
AQ
08:55aKRKR ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into 36Kr - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
08:31aKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Blink Charging Co.
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Coronavirus Further Complicates Shell's Giant Floating Gas Project
2BP PLC : Oil majors begin offshore evacuations as storms take aim at Gulf of Mexico
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok to challenge U.S. order banning transactions with the video app - so..
4MODERNA, INC. : Moderna says more than 40% of participants enrolled for COVID-19 vaccine trial
5NOVARTIS AG : NOVARTIS : immuno-oncology drug candidate fails skin cancer trial

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group