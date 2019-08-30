Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Pintec Technology Holdings Limited

08/30/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (“Pintec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PT). This investigation concerns whether Pintec has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Pintec completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in October 2018, selling 3.7 million American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $11.88 per share.

On April 30, 2019, the Company announced that it would not be able to file its 2018 annual report. Then, on July 30, 2019, after the market closed, the Company filed its 2018 annual report in which it restated certain results. Among other things, the Company reported net income of $315,000 for fiscal 2018, compared to its prior disclosure of $1.068 million net income.

Since the IPO, Pintec’s stock has traded as low as $2.80 per share, significantly below the $11.88 offering price.

If you acquired Pintec securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
