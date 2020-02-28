Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against PlayAGS, Inc.

02/28/2020 | 08:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against PlayAGS, Inc. (“PlayAGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGS). This investigation concerns whether PlayAGS has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 7, 2019, PlayAGS reported a net loss of $7.6 million for second quarter 2019, which included a $3.5 million impairment to goodwill and $1.3 million impairment to intangible assets related to the Company’s real money gaming business.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.99, or 51.9%, to close at $8.31 per share on August 8, 2019.

If you acquired PlayAGS securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
