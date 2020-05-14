Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ProAssurance Corporation

05/14/2020 | 07:51pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against ProAssurance Corporation (“ProAssurance” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRA). This investigation concerns whether ProAssurance has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 22, 2020, ProAssurance disclosed a $37 million charge to its loss reserves for the fourth quarter of 2019 due to “deteriorating loss experience, driven by a large national healthcare account.” On this news, the price of ProAssurance shares fell $4.18, or 11.1%, to close at $33.40 on January 23, 2020.

On May 7, 2020, ProAssurance reported its financial results for the first quarter 2020, including total revenues down 2.6% from first quarter 2019 revenues and cutting the dividend from $0.31 per share to just $0.05 per share. On this news, the price of ProAssurance shares fell $4.38, or 21.5%, to close at $15.95 on May 8, 2020.

If you acquired ProAssurance securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
