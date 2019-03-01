Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before March 22

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 08:00pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired 22nd Century Group, Inc. (“22nd Century” or the “Company”) (NYSE:XXII) securities during the period from February 18, 2016 through October 25, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 22, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that 22nd Century made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 22nd Century’s stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; and (ii) such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On February 2, 2018, an article was published on Seeking Alpha, alleging that 22nd Century had utilized a years’ long “[r]ampant paid stock promotion” scheme to inflate 22nd Century’s share price. On this news, shares of 22nd Century fell $0.35 per share or more than 11%, to close at $2.73 per share on February 2, 2018.

On October 25, 2018, an article was published on Seeking Alpha, alleging that 22nd Century was under SEC investigation. On this news, shares of 22nd Century fell $0.11 per share or about 4.3%, to close at $2.45 on October 25, 2018.

If you acquired 22nd Century securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:49pFORD MOTOR : Marks End of Taurus Production As Legacy Of Innovation Lives On In Fresh, Expanding Vehicle Lineup
PU
08:48pMTN : Slides on Profit Guidance Below Forecasts
AQ
08:48pAL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT SJSC : Temenos to Power Digital Transformation @ World's Largest Islamic Bank
AQ
08:48pBOUBYAN BANK : Completes iMAL Islamic Core Banking Platform Upgrade
AQ
08:40pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : launches new Ignis at Rs 4.79 lakh
AQ
08:40pTATA MOTORS : new Hexa to start at Rs 12.99 lakh
AQ
08:40pMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer hopeful David De Gea will sign new Manchester United deal
AQ
08:40pENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE : Liverpool, Spurs face crucial derby showdowns
AQ
08:35pEastmain Resources Inc., High Grade Gold Discoveries in Quebec, CEO Clip Video
NE
08:30pDEUTSCHE BANK : Ukraine Borrows 529m Euros Under World Bank Guarantee – Finance Ministry
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEWS CORP : NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
2KUBOTA CORP : KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Lyft's IPO filing shows surging revenue, widening losses
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to Launch New Grocery-Store Business -- 2nd Update
5ISHARES MSCI ACWI EX US INDEX FUND ( : WALL ST. WEEK AHEAD: U.S. stock reign may not last over other regions

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.