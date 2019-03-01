Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before March 22

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on
behalf of those who acquired 22nd Century Group, Inc. (“22nd Century” or
the “Company”) (NYSE:XXII)
securities during the period from February 18, 2016 through October 25,
2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 22, 2019 to apply
to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that 22nd Century made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 22nd Century’s stock was
prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; and (ii) such
conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
On February 2, 2018, an article was published on Seeking Alpha,
alleging that 22nd Century had utilized a years’ long “[r]ampant paid
stock promotion” scheme to inflate 22nd Century’s share price. On this
news, shares of 22nd Century fell $0.35 per share or more than 11%, to
close at $2.73 per share on February 2, 2018.
On October 25, 2018, an article was published on Seeking Alpha,
alleging that 22nd Century was under SEC investigation. On this news,
shares of 22nd Century fell $0.11 per share or about 4.3%, to close at
$2.45 on October 25, 2018.
If you acquired 22nd Century securities during the Class Period, have
information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please
contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
