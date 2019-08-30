Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (“Eagle Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN) securities during the period from March 2, 2015 to July 17, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 23, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Eagle Bancorp concealed from the investing public that its internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate and, as a result, there was a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for internal investigations.

On July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing internal and government investigations of “the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.” On this news, Eagle Bancorp’s stock price fell $14.30, or 26.8%, to close at $39.10 on July 18, 2019.

If you acquired Eagle Bancorp securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:27pLOGICAMMS : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
09:22pEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
09:12pRAIT Enters Into a Stalking Horse Purchase Agreement to Sell Substantially All of Its Assets; Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate Sale Process
BU
09:02pHURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE &NDASH; AUGUST 30, 2019 | 6 : 00 pm (et)
PU
09:01pSUNWAY UNIVERSITY : is the First University in Malaysia and the Region to Set Up a Security Operations Center Lab Powered by RSA Security
PR
08:52pGAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
08:52pGAFISA : Material Fact - Board of Directors Deliberation
PU
08:50pLatAm delivery app Rappi plans to double footprint by year-end
RE
08:47pAGRIOS GLOBAL : Announces Convertible Credit Facility
AQ
08:45pLOST MONEY IN THE REALREAL (NASDAQ : Real)?
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Co..
2NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders
3CARNIVAL CORP : HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE &NDASH; AUGUST 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM (ET)
4ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP : ION GEOPHYSICAL : District Court sides with ION, orders new trial as to lost profits in..
5CAUTIVO MINING INC : CAUTIVO MINING : Announces Closing of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group