Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 29

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Stamps.com Inc. (“Stamps.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STMP) securities during the period from May 3, 2017 through February 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 29, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Stamps.com made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s financial results depended on the manipulation of a United States Postal Service (“USPS”) program that cost the USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (ii) as a result, the Company’s business was unsustainable, and its financial results were highly misleading.

On February 21, 2019, after the market closed, Stamps.com announced that the Company was discontinuing its key partnership with the USPS despite the fact that USPS-related business accounts for 87 percent of the Company’s revenue. The Company further announced that 2019 revenue was expected to decline 5.4%.

On this news, Stamps.com’s share price fell $114.43 per share or approximately 57.7%, to close at $83.65 on February 22, 2019.

