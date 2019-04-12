Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 29

04/12/2019 | 08:36pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Stamps.com Inc. (“Stamps.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STMP) securities during the period from May 3, 2017 through February 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 29, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Stamps.com made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s financial results depended on the manipulation of a United States Postal Service (“USPS”) program that cost the USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (ii) as a result, the Company’s business was unsustainable, and its financial results were highly misleading.

On February 21, 2019, after the market closed, Stamps.com announced that the Company was discontinuing its key partnership with the USPS despite the fact that USPS-related business accounts for 87 percent of the Company’s revenue. The Company further announced that 2019 revenue was expected to decline 5.4%.

On this news, Stamps.com’s share price fell $114.43 per share or approximately 57.7%, to close at $83.65 on February 22, 2019.

If you acquired Stamps.com securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
