Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sterling Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 27

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of those who acquired Sterling Bancorp, Inc. ("Sterling" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBT ) securities during the period from November 17, 2017 through December 8, 2019 and/or pursuant to the Company's November 17, 2017 Initial Public Offering ("IPO"). Investors have until April 27, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose material facts concerning the Company’s loan underwriting, risk management, and internal controls, including repeatedly touting its strict underwriting, asset quality, and the Advantage Loan Program.

On November 17, 2017, Sterling commenced its IPO, offering fifteen million shares of common stock at a price of $12.00 per share.

On December 9, 2019, Sterling disclosed that its subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, suspended its Advantage Loan program due to an ongoing internal review of documentation on past loans and due to an implementation of “systems and controls to ensure the Bank’s policies and procedures are followed on loans originated under the program.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.16, or nearly 23%, to close at $7.29 per share on December 9, 2019.

