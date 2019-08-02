Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Verb Technology Company (“Verb” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERB) securities during the period from January 3, 2018 to May 2, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 9, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On January 3, 2018, Verb announced a purported agreement with Oracle America, Inc. (“Oracle”). The lawsuit alleges that Verb made false and/or misleading statements as to the scope of its agreement with Oracle.

On April 23, 2018, Verb revealed the actual terms of its agreement with Oracle. Contrary to prior representations, the Company did not have a contract with Oracle to jointly develop and market the Company’s product.

As the market digested the true nature of the Oracle agreement, the stock began a precipitous decline, closing on April 30, 2018 at $1.54 per share, a decrease of 43% from the high a week prior. The market continued to digest this information and by the market close on May 2, 2018, the Company’s stock was trading at $1.08 per share, a decrease of 64% from the high price of $3.04 per share on April 20, 2018.

If you acquired Verb securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30pMANAGED WI-FI EXPLAINED : An Update from the Field
PU
08:25pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : IR 19/19 - Fitch upgrades Copel's National Rating to ‘AA (bra)'
PU
08:25pPDL Community Bancorp Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results
GL
08:18pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
BU
08:13pHagens Berman Notifies Investors in Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) of Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
08:11pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 9
BU
08:07pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Speedway Motorsports, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
08:06pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC. (NYSE : NCI) on Behalf of Navigant Shareholders and Encourages Navigant Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:03pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Sued for Misleading Investors
BU
08:02pNissan wants Renault to reduce stake to revive Renault-FCA deal talks - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Owl Rock Capital Corporation Announces Underwriters Fully Exercised the Overallotment Option
2EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP : EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP : Proposes Share Consolidation, Announces Update to Pr..
3IES : Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation
4PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. : PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : U.S. shale shippers will pay surcharge..
5PFIZER : PFIZER : Announces Phase 3 Top-Line Results for Rivipansel in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Exper..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group