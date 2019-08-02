Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 9

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Verb Technology Company (“Verb” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERB) securities during the period from January 3, 2018 to May 2, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 9, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On January 3, 2018, Verb announced a purported agreement with Oracle America, Inc. (“Oracle”). The lawsuit alleges that Verb made false and/or misleading statements as to the scope of its agreement with Oracle.

On April 23, 2018, Verb revealed the actual terms of its agreement with Oracle. Contrary to prior representations, the Company did not have a contract with Oracle to jointly develop and market the Company’s product.

As the market digested the true nature of the Oracle agreement, the stock began a precipitous decline, closing on April 30, 2018 at $1.54 per share, a decrease of 43% from the high a week prior. The market continued to digest this information and by the market close on May 2, 2018, the Company’s stock was trading at $1.08 per share, a decrease of 64% from the high price of $3.04 per share on April 20, 2018.

