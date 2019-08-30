Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Verb Technology Company, Inc. (“Verb” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERB) securities during the period from January 3, 2018 to May 2, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 9, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On January 3, 2018, Verb announced a purported agreement with Oracle America, Inc. (“Oracle”). The lawsuit alleges that Verb made false and/or misleading statements as to the scope of its agreement with Oracle.

On April 23, 2018, Verb revealed the actual terms of its agreement with Oracle. Contrary to prior representations, the Company did not have a contract with Oracle to jointly develop and market the Company’s product.

As the market digested the true nature of the Oracle agreement, the stock began a precipitous decline, closing on April 30, 2018 at $1.54 per share, a decrease of 43% from the high a week prior. The market continued to digest this information and by the market close on May 2, 2018, the Company’s stock was trading at $1.08 per share, a decrease of 64% from the high price of $3.04 per share on April 20, 2018.

Verb was formerly known as Nfusz Inc.

If you acquired Verb securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:31pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Aramco board sees too many risks for New York IPO - sources
RE
09:27pLOGICAMMS : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
09:22pEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
09:12pRAIT Enters Into a Stalking Horse Purchase Agreement to Sell Substantially All of Its Assets; Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate Sale Process
BU
09:02pHURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE &NDASH; AUGUST 30, 2019 | 6 : 00 pm (et)
PU
09:01pSUNWAY UNIVERSITY : is the First University in Malaysia and the Region to Set Up a Security Operations Center Lab Powered by RSA Security
PR
08:52pGAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
08:52pGAFISA : Material Fact - Board of Directors Deliberation
PU
08:50pLatAm delivery app Rappi plans to double footprint by year-end
RE
08:47pAGRIOS GLOBAL : Announces Convertible Credit Facility
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Co..
2NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders
3CARNIVAL CORP : HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE &NDASH; AUGUST 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM (ET)
4ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP : ION GEOPHYSICAL : District Court sides with ION, orders new trial as to lost profits in..
5CAUTIVO MINING INC : CAUTIVO MINING : Announces Closing of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group