Kirkland & Ellis LLP : & Ellis Advises AE Industrial Partners in Acquisition of Gryphon Technologies LC

Kirkland & Ellis Advises AE Industrial Partners in Acquisition of Gryphon Technologies LC

Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised AE Industrial Partners LP ('AEI'), a private equity investor in aerospace and defense, power generation, and specialty industrial companies, in its acquisition of defense engineering and technical services firm Gryphon Technologies LC. AEI will combine Gryphon Technologies with CDI Government Services, Inc., a fully-owned subsidiary of CDI Corp. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Read more about the transaction here . The Kirkland team was led by M&A partners Matthew Arenson, Douglas Gessner and Jeremy Liss, and associate Dan Hoppe; and debt finance partners Michelle Kilkenney and Brian Tweedie.