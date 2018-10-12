Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kirkland & Ellis LLP : & Ellis Represents Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in SmileDirectClub Investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 11:28pm CEST

Kirkland & Ellis Represents Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in SmileDirectClub Investment

Kirkland & Ellis represented leading private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in SmileDirectClub's $380 million private placement. SmileDirectClub is a leader in the teledentristry industry, and the funds will be used for innovation, research and development, and international expansion. Read the company's press release here.

The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Adam Phillips and Jonathan Manor, tax partner Karen Lee, technology & IP transactions partner Vladimir Khodosh and executive compensation partner Jennifer Pepin.

Disclaimer

Kirkland & Ellis LLP published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 21:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09aEXCLUSIVE : Key EU lawmaker's plan to rein in online marketplaces a threat to Amazon
RE
01:08aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/13 China, Kyrgyzstan pledge to further enhance bilateral ties
PU
01:08aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/13 Premier Li calls for more tangible results in China-Uzbekistan cooperation
PU
01:08aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/13 Premier Li lauds bilateral ties with Russia
PU
01:03aWORLD BANK : Norway Contributes NOK 450 Million to Multi Partner Fund in Somalia
PU
12:52aManulife faces backlash from investors over failure to disclose court case
RE
12:28aU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for Florida Storm Victims
PU
10/12U S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Initiates Antidumping Duty Investigations of Imports of Refillable Stainless Steel Kegs From China, Germany, and Mexico, and Countervailing Duty Investigation of Imports of Refillable Stainless Steel Kegs from China
PU
10/12U S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Initiates Antidumping Duty Investigation of Imports of Mattresses from China
PU
10/12U S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Initiates Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Investigations of Imports of Aluminum Wire and Cable from China
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FAT BRANDS INC : Rosen Law Reminds FAT Brands Inc. Investors of Important October 23 Deadline in Class Action ..
2PS BUSINESS PARKS INC : PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Quarterly Co..
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : U.S. weapons makers rattled over Saudi Arabia deals
4EQUITY BANCSHARES INC : Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter Results on October 16, 2018
5COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. : COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For September 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.