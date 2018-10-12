Kirkland & Ellis LLP : & Ellis Represents Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in SmileDirectClub Investment

Kirkland & Ellis Represents Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in SmileDirectClub Investment

Kirkland & Ellis represented leading private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in SmileDirectClub's $380 million private placement. SmileDirectClub is a leader in the teledentristry industry, and the funds will be used for innovation, research and development, and international expansion. Read the company's press release here.

The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Adam Phillips and Jonathan Manor, tax partner Karen Lee, technology & IP transactions partner Vladimir Khodosh and executive compensation partner Jennifer Pepin.