Kirkland & Ellis LLP : & Ellis represents Univar in financing for $2B Nexeo acquisition

09/18/2018 | 04:58pm CEST

Kirkland & Ellis represents Univar in financing for $2B Nexeo acquisition


Kirkland & Ellis represented Univar Inc., (NYSE: UNVR), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, in the financing for its acquisition of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXEO), a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor. The two companies announced yesterday that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Univar will acquire Nexeo in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2.0 billion, including the assumption of Nexeo's debt and other obligations. More information is available in Univar's press release. The Kirkland team includes debt finance partners Jason Kanner, Kristen Derhaag and Ross Leff and associate Virginia Noble.

Disclaimer

Kirkland & Ellis LLP published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 14:57:09 UTC
