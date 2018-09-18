Kirkland & Ellis LLP : & Ellis represents Univar in financing for $2B Nexeo acquisition

Kirkland & Ellis represents Univar in financing for $2B Nexeo acquisition
Kirkland & Ellis represented Univar Inc., (NYSE: UNVR), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, in the financing for its acquisition of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXEO), a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor. The two companies announced yesterday that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Univar will acquire Nexeo in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2.0 billion, including the assumption of Nexeo's debt and other obligations. More information is available in Univar's press release
. The Kirkland team includes debt finance partners Jason Kanner, Kristen Derhaag and Ross Leff and associate Virginia Noble.
