Kirkland & Ellis LLP : counsels Ascent Resources Utica Holdings on $600M private offering of senior unsecured notes due 2026

10/17/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

Kirkland counsels Ascent Resources Utica Holdings on $600M private offering of senior unsecured notes due 2026

Kirkland & Ellis LLP represented Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC in its private offering of $600 million in senior unsecured notes due 2026. The purpose of the transaction is to fund the redemption of Ascent's outstanding senior notes due 2022 and repay borrowings under its credit facility. Ascent's full release is available here.

The Kirkland team was led by capital markets partner Matt Pacey and associates Bryan Flannery, Caleb Lowery, Kate Cavanaugh and Andrew Allen; tax partner Mark Dundon and associate Tim Campany; employee benefits of counsel Christine Matott; and environmental transactions partner Paul Tanaka and associate Maureen Stringham.

Disclaimer

Kirkland & Ellis LLP published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 19:07:09 UTC
