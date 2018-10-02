Kirkland & Ellis LLP : counsels Brookfield in connection with $1B term loan B facility, $200M revolving credit facility

Kirkland counsels Brookfield in connection with $1B term loan B facility, $200M revolving credit facility
Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Brookfield Infrastructure in connection with a $1 billion term loan B facility and a C$200 million revolving credit facility in the financing of the acquisition of natural gas gathering and processing businesses from Enbridge Inc. The business includes 19 natural gas processing facilities with total operating processing capacity of 3.3 Bcf/d and 3,550 kilometers of gathering pipelines, with connectivity to major demand markets including the U.S. Pacific Northwest, U.S. Midwest and Western Canada. Brookfield's release is available here
. The Kirkland team was led by debt finance partners Roald Nashi, Rohit Chaudhry, Will Bos, Kelann Stirling and Brian Greene.
