Kirkland & Ellis LLP : counsels Nine Energy Service on pending $493M acquisition of Magnum Oil Tools

Kirkland counsels Nine Energy Service on pending $493M acquisition of Magnum Oil Tools

Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) on its pending acquisition of Magnum Oil Tools International, Ltd., a market-leading downhole technology provider serving the global oil and gas industry for over a decade, for an upfront transaction consideration of $493 million. Nine Energy's full release is here.

The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Adam Larson and Jhett Nelson and associates Adam Garmezy, Joshua Abbotoy and Gordon Cranner; capital markets partners Matt Pacey and Lanchi Huynh and associates Sara-Ashley Moreno, Mark Kam, Caleb Lowery and Logan Weissler; and tax partner Mark Dundon and associate Joe Tobias.