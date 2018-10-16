Log in
Kirkland & Ellis LLP : counsels Nine Energy Service on pending $493M acquisition of Magnum Oil Tools

10/16/2018 | 01:13am CEST

Kirkland counsels Nine Energy Service on pending $493M acquisition of Magnum Oil Tools

Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) on its pending acquisition of Magnum Oil Tools International, Ltd., a market-leading downhole technology provider serving the global oil and gas industry for over a decade, for an upfront transaction consideration of $493 million. Nine Energy's full release is here.

The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Adam Larson and Jhett Nelson and associates Adam Garmezy, Joshua Abbotoy and Gordon Cranner; capital markets partners Matt Pacey and Lanchi Huynh and associates Sara-Ashley Moreno, Mark Kam, Caleb Lowery and Logan Weissler; and tax partner Mark Dundon and associate Joe Tobias.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 23:12:06 UTC
