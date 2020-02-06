Kirthiga Reddy Joins WeWork Board of Directors

WeWork, the world’s leading co-working and space-as-a-service platform, today announced that Kirthiga Reddy has joined the WeWork Board of Directors. Reddy, a technology executive and Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, brings a wealth of relevant product, marketing and technology expertise to WeWork’s member-focused business.

“Kirthiga has more than two decades of experience in technology-driven transformations, both as a proven executive leader and an investor,” said Marcelo Claure, Executive Chairman of WeWork. “She will be a valuable asset to WeWork as we continue to develop new digital products and services that improve the member experience and how we manage our global platform.”

Claure continued, “In partnership with the SoftBank Vision Fund, we sought a director who adds strategic value to our business as we implement our five-year plan. I am pleased to have a new colleague of Kirthiga’s caliber on our board. We will continue to identify and recruit additional directors who bring complementary and strategic benefits to the business.”

“I am thrilled to join the board at WeWork, a company where the SoftBank Vision Fund continues to see incredible potential in the product and platform,” said Reddy. “Recent changes at the company mark a new and exciting chapter for WeWork. As someone who has built businesses in-market and helped lead global teams, I look forward to guiding management in product development, marketing, and diversity and inclusion efforts.”

In addition to her appointment as a WeWork board member, Reddy has been a Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers since 2018, overseeing investments in companies such as Collective Health, which is transforming the healthcare economy. Prior to joining SoftBank Investment Advisers, Reddy spent over seven years at Facebook, including as its first-ever India employee and Managing Director, Facebook India and South Asia. Reddy started her career in engineering and technology roles, and has an MBA from Stanford University where she graduated with top honors as an Arjay Miller Scholar. She is an advisory council member to Fortune’s Most Powerful Women International and was Chair, Stanford Business School Management Board. Reddy is a key executive sponsor of SoftBank Investment Advisers’ Diversity & Inclusion initiatives, which encompass diversity across gender, underrepresented minorities, LGBTQ, first-generation college graduates, among other affinity groups.

Reddy joins the WeWork Board of Directors in a designated SoftBank Vision Fund seat. WeWork will look to fill open seats with other directors who similarly possess experience and skills relevant to the strategic goals of the business.

