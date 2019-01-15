Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kish Bancorp : 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:44pm EST

To Our Shareholders

I am pleased to report unaudited financial results for Kish Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Kish Bank and related affiliates, for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2018. Highlights for 2018 include sustained growth in new business, especially as it is reflected in increased loans and deposits, the expansion of new and existing sources of non-bank revenues, lower corporate tax rates, and a record increase in net income.

BALANCE SHEET

The Corporation's total assets ended the period at $851 million, an increase of $39.3 million, or 4.85%, compared to total assets of $811 million as of December 31, 2017. Asset growth continued to be driven by strong growth in lending activities, with loans rising year-over-year by $62.4 million to $637 million, or 10.85%, partially offset by a decrease in investment securities of $10.9 million, or 7.77%. Total deposits grew by $28.7 million to $682 million, an increase of 4.38% from $654 million a year ago. An increase in borrowings to $101 million, compared to $95 million as of December 31, 2017, helped to fund strong loan growth.

NET INCOME

Net income for 2018 was $6.03 million, an increase of $1.89 million, or 45.63%, compared to $4.14 million in 2017. When the 2017 accounting charges associated with the passage of the tax law are eliminated, net income for 2018 increased by $1.47 million, or 32.30%, from $4.56 million in 2017. The increase includes the benefits of lower corporate tax rates, strong expansion in both net interest and noninterest income, well controlled expenses, and very positive credit quality. These categories of higher revenue reflected expanded business levels for the Bank and its affiliates and the addition of a benefits management consulting practice.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Continued growth in loans and core deposits supported the expansion of net interest income to $25.8 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of $2.66 million, or 11.50%, compared to $23.10 million as of December 31, 2017. Contributions to the loan loss reserve equaled $1.02 million in 2018, supporting the growth in loans, compared to $600 thousand in 2017.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $7.44 million for the year ending December 31, 2018, an increase of $914 thousand, or 14.01%,from $6.53 million over the same period in 2017. The increase in noninterest income came from fees derived from lending activities, higher insurance agency and wealth management revenue, and the addition of income from the new employee benefits consulting practice.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Year over year, noninterest expense increased by $1.63 million, or 6.81%, to $25.51 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $23.88 million the prior year. In part, the increase reflects higher employee compensation expenses and data processing costs supporting new business levels. Other factors contributing to higher expenses were increased FDIC assessment costs based on rising deposits, higher occupancy costs, and costs related to investments in low income housing projects. All expense categories continued to be well controlled when compared to the prior year.

DIVIDEND

6,110 6,149

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share, payable January 31, 2019, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2019. Also during the fourth quarter of 2018, and as previously announced, on October 9, Kish Bancorp affected a two-for-one stock split and announced a post-split increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.25 from $0.23 the previous quarter. On October 23, the up-listing of Kish Bancorp (KISB) shares from OTC pink sheets to OTCQX U.S. Premier platform was announced. This up-listing will provide greater access to information by prospective investors and enhanced liquidity and trading efficiency to buyers and sellers of KISB shares. The releases for each of these actions were posted to the Kish Bancorp investor relations website: ir.kishbancorp.com.

Sincerely,

William P. Hayes

Chairman, President and CEO

Regulatory stock Bank-owned life insurance Accrued interest and other assets TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits

15,422 15,438

10,978 10,747

$

850,504

$

  • $ 811,192

    93,955

  • $ 85,526

Interest-bearing deposits 588,396 568,161

Total Deposits 682,351 653,687

Short-term borrowings

22,484 8,931

Other borrowings 78,025 85,932

Accrued interest and other liabilities

7,916 6,303

TOTAL LIABILITIES 790,776 754,853

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock, $0.50 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized,

2,697,500 shares issued Additional paid-in capital Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Treasury stock, at cost (130,609 and 171,584 shares)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,349 674

3,486 3,071

59,421 56,291

(840) 426

(3,688) (4,123)

59,728 56,339

$ 850,504 $ 811,192

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands)

Taxable

Exempt from federal income tax Investment securities:

Taxable

Exempt from federal income tax Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

Other dividend income

TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND

Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

  • $ 27,895 $ 22,855

    1,193 1,337

    2,582 2,656

    1,066 1,332

    592 345

    636 602

    INCOME 33,964 29,127

    INTEREST EXPENSE

    Deposits

    Short-term borrowings Other borrowings

    5,764 3,865 36 23 2,407 2,138

    TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 8,207 6,026

    NET INTEREST INCOME 25,757 23,101

    Provision for loan losses

    NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

    1,015 600

    PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 24,742 22,501

    NONINTEREST INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts Investment securities gains, net Gain on sale of loans, net

    Earnings on Bank-owned life insurance Insurance commissions

    Travel agency commissions Wealth management Benefit management Other

    TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

    NONINTEREST EXPENSE

    1,691 1,614

    (7) 101

    858 867

    421 430

    1,225 1,128

    311 377 Contact: Eugene Bodo 1,516 1,400 1-800-883-1212

    474 0 950 608 7,439 6,525

    Salaries and employee benefits 15,556 14,633

    Occupancy and equipment

    2,983 2,878

    Data processing 2,294 2,089

    Professional fees Advertising

    Federal deposit insurance

    243 315

    266 252

    390 237

    Other 3,779 3,480

    TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 25,511 23,884

    INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES Income taxes

    NET INCOME BEFORE

    ADJUSTMENT

    Adjustment due to revaluation of net deferred tax assets due to tax reform NET INCOME AFTER

    ADJUSTMENT

    6,670 5,142 641 585 6,029 4,557

    0 417

  • $ 6,029 $ 4,140

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except for per share data)

Net Income

$

6,029

$

4,557

Total Assets

$

850,504

$

811,192

Loans Outstanding

$

637,082

$

574,708

Total Deposits

$

682,351

$

653,687

ROA (annual)

0.72%

0.59%

ROE (annual)

10.58%

8.20%

Earnings per Share*

$

2.36

$

1.65

Dividends per Share*

$

0.94

$

0.92

*2017 per share data have been adjusted to post stock split levels for comparability.

The highlights above are based on net income before the adjustment required by the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Starting in 2018, publicly traded companies are required to adopt FASB pronouncement ASU 2016-1, which requires unrealized gains or losses on equity securities to be included in net income, rather than other comprehensive income.

MARKET MAKERS

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

4 Tower Bridge, 200 Barr Harbor Drive, Suite 300 West Conshohocken, PA 19428-2979

Raymond James and Associates, Inc.

Contact: Anthony LanFranca 312-655-2961

222 South Riverside Plaza, 7th Floor Chicago, IL 60606

4255 East Main Street, Belleville, PA 17004 1-888-554-4748 |www.KishBank.com

Disclaimer

Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 19:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pCONOCOPHILLIPS : Correction to Corruption Trial in F.H. Bertling Case
DJ
03:01pJOHN LOESCH, DIRECTOR WITH NAVIGANT, TO SPEAK AT THE KNOWLEDGE GROUP'S TRENDS, DEVELOPMENTS AND UPDATES IN THE FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT : What You Need to Know
AQ
03:01pBRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY (DXC) AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : February 26, 2019
GL
03:01pINmune Bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
03:01pSonoco Announces Quarterly Conference Calls and Webcasts for 2019
GL
03:00pVIRNETX HOLDING CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:00pMCDONALD : loses 'Big Mac' trademark case to Irish chain Supermac's
RE
03:00pBANKFLORIDA : Adds Key Members to Leadership Team
BU
02:59pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Creating 538's Election Prediction Chart in Tableau 2018.3
PU
02:59pIn Money We Trust? Premieres on Public TV Nationwide
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.