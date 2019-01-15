Kish Bancorp : 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Statement

To Our Shareholders

I am pleased to report unaudited financial results for Kish Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Kish Bank and related affiliates, for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2018. Highlights for 2018 include sustained growth in new business, especially as it is reflected in increased loans and deposits, the expansion of new and existing sources of non-bank revenues, lower corporate tax rates, and a record increase in net income.

BALANCE SHEET

The Corporation's total assets ended the period at $851 million, an increase of $39.3 million, or 4.85%, compared to total assets of $811 million as of December 31, 2017. Asset growth continued to be driven by strong growth in lending activities, with loans rising year-over-year by $62.4 million to $637 million, or 10.85%, partially offset by a decrease in investment securities of $10.9 million, or 7.77%. Total deposits grew by $28.7 million to $682 million, an increase of 4.38% from $654 million a year ago. An increase in borrowings to $101 million, compared to $95 million as of December 31, 2017, helped to fund strong loan growth.

NET INCOME

Net income for 2018 was $6.03 million, an increase of $1.89 million, or 45.63%, compared to $4.14 million in 2017. When the 2017 accounting charges associated with the passage of the tax law are eliminated, net income for 2018 increased by $1.47 million, or 32.30%, from $4.56 million in 2017. The increase includes the benefits of lower corporate tax rates, strong expansion in both net interest and noninterest income, well controlled expenses, and very positive credit quality. These categories of higher revenue reflected expanded business levels for the Bank and its affiliates and the addition of a benefits management consulting practice.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Continued growth in loans and core deposits supported the expansion of net interest income to $25.8 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of $2.66 million, or 11.50%, compared to $23.10 million as of December 31, 2017. Contributions to the loan loss reserve equaled $1.02 million in 2018, supporting the growth in loans, compared to $600 thousand in 2017.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $7.44 million for the year ending December 31, 2018, an increase of $914 thousand, or 14.01%,from $6.53 million over the same period in 2017. The increase in noninterest income came from fees derived from lending activities, higher insurance agency and wealth management revenue, and the addition of income from the new employee benefits consulting practice.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Year over year, noninterest expense increased by $1.63 million, or 6.81%, to $25.51 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $23.88 million the prior year. In part, the increase reflects higher employee compensation expenses and data processing costs supporting new business levels. Other factors contributing to higher expenses were increased FDIC assessment costs based on rising deposits, higher occupancy costs, and costs related to investments in low income housing projects. All expense categories continued to be well controlled when compared to the prior year.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share, payable January 31, 2019, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2019. Also during the fourth quarter of 2018, and as previously announced, on October 9, Kish Bancorp affected a two-for-one stock split and announced a post-split increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.25 from $0.23 the previous quarter. On October 23, the up-listing of Kish Bancorp (KISB) shares from OTC pink sheets to OTCQX U.S. Premier platform was announced. This up-listing will provide greater access to information by prospective investors and enhanced liquidity and trading efficiency to buyers and sellers of KISB shares. The releases for each of these actions were posted to the Kish Bancorp investor relations website: ir.kishbancorp.com.

Sincerely,

William P. Hayes

Chairman, President and CEO

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands)

Taxable

Exempt from federal income tax Investment securities:

Taxable

Exempt from federal income tax Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

Other dividend income

TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND

Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

$ 27,895 $ 22,855 1,193 1,337 2,582 2,656 1,066 1,332 592 345 636 602 INCOME 33,964 29,127 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits Short-term borrowings Other borrowings 5,764 3,865 36 23 2,407 2,138 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 8,207 6,026 NET INTEREST INCOME 25,757 23,101 Provision for loan losses NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER 1,015 600 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 24,742 22,501 NONINTEREST INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts Investment securities gains, net Gain on sale of loans, net Earnings on Bank-owned life insurance Insurance commissions Travel agency commissions Wealth management Benefit management Other TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME NONINTEREST EXPENSE 1,691 1,614 (7) 101 858 867 421 430 1,225 1,128 311 377 Contact: Eugene Bodo 1,516 1,400 1-800-883-1212 474 0 950 608 7,439 6,525 Salaries and employee benefits 15,556 14,633 Occupancy and equipment 2,983 2,878 Data processing 2,294 2,089 Professional fees Advertising Federal deposit insurance 243 315 266 252 390 237 Other 3,779 3,480 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 25,511 23,884 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES Income taxes NET INCOME BEFORE ADJUSTMENT Adjustment due to revaluation of net deferred tax assets due to tax reform NET INCOME AFTER ADJUSTMENT 6,670 5,142 641 585 6,029 4,557 0 417

$ 6,029 $ 4,140

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except for per share data)

Net Income $ 6,029 $ 4,557 Total Assets $ 850,504 $ 811,192 Loans Outstanding $ 637,082 $ 574,708 Total Deposits $ 682,351 $ 653,687 ROA (annual) 0.72% 0.59% ROE (annual) 10.58% 8.20% Earnings per Share* $ 2.36 $ 1.65 Dividends per Share* $ 0.94 $ 0.92

*2017 per share data have been adjusted to post stock split levels for comparability.

The highlights above are based on net income before the adjustment required by the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Starting in 2018, publicly traded companies are required to adopt FASB pronouncement ASU 2016-1, which requires unrealized gains or losses on equity securities to be included in net income, rather than other comprehensive income.

