Kish Bancorp : 2019 First Quarter Financial Statement

I am pleased to report unaudited financial results for Kish Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Kish Bank and related affiliates, for the three-month period ending March 31, 2019. Highlights for the first quarter of 2019 include sustained earnings growth driven by continued strong increases in loans and expanded non-bank revenues for selected business units.

BALANCE SHEET

The Corporation's total assets ended the period at $872 million, an increase of $53 million, or 6.50%, compared to total assets of $819 million as of March 31, 2018, with loans rising year over year by $59 million to $649 million, or 10.05%. Loan growth was partially offset by a decrease in investment securities of $12 million, or 8.31%. Total deposits grew by $23 million to $676 million, an increase of 3.44% from $653 million a year ago. An increase in borrowings to $118 million, compared to $101 million as of March 31, 2018, helped to fund loan growth.

NET INCOME

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $1.33 mil- lion, an increase of $46 thousand, or 3.57%, compared to $1.29 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase includes strong expansion in both net interest income, up 8.36%, and noninterest income when nonrecurring other revenue from 2018 is excluded. Continued positive credit quality was augmented by the resolution of a substantial problem credit during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Continued growth in loans and core deposits supported the expansion of net interest income to $6.7 million as of March 31, 2019, an increase of $517 thousand, or 8.36%, compared to $6.2 million as of March 31, 2018. The net interest margin is modestly higher in 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018. Contributions to the loan loss reserve equaled $240 thousand in the first quarter of 2019, supporting the growth in loans, com-