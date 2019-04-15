Log in
Kish Bancorp : 2019 First Quarter Financial Statement

04/15/2019 | 11:18am EDT

TO O U R S H A R E H O L D E R S

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited; in thousands)

I am pleased to report unaudited financial results for Kish Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Kish Bank and related affiliates, for the three-month period ending March 31, 2019. Highlights for the first quarter of 2019 include sustained earnings growth driven by continued strong increases in loans and expanded non-bank revenues for selected business units.

BALANCE SHEET

The Corporation's total assets ended the period at $872 million, an increase of $53 million, or 6.50%, compared to total assets of $819 million as of March 31, 2018, with loans rising year over year by $59 million to $649 million, or 10.05%. Loan growth was partially offset by a decrease in investment securities of $12 million, or 8.31%. Total deposits grew by $23 million to $676 million, an increase of 3.44% from $653 million a year ago. An increase in borrowings to $118 million, compared to $101 million as of March 31, 2018, helped to fund loan growth.

NET INCOME

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $1.33 mil- lion, an increase of $46 thousand, or 3.57%, compared to $1.29 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase includes strong expansion in both net interest income, up 8.36%, and noninterest income when nonrecurring other revenue from 2018 is excluded. Continued positive credit quality was augmented by the resolution of a substantial problem credit during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Continued growth in loans and core deposits supported the expansion of net interest income to $6.7 million as of March 31, 2019, an increase of $517 thousand, or 8.36%, compared to $6.2 million as of March 31, 2018. The net interest margin is modestly higher in 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018. Contributions to the loan loss reserve equaled $240 thousand in the first quarter of 2019, supporting the growth in loans, com-

pared to $225 thousand in the first quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses was further strengthened by partial recovery of a prior period loss with the reserve rising to 1.11% of total loans from 1.04% the prior year.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $1.8 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, which is flat when compared to the same period in 2018. Fees derived from deposit activities remained steady, while travel agency, benefits consulting, and wealth management revenue showed year-over-year expansion. A decline in non-recurring income from lending activities and gains on the sale of mortgage loans was partially offset by gains from investment activities.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Year over year, noninterest expense increased by $529 thousand, or 8.36%, to $6.9 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to $6.3 million the prior year. In part, the increase reflects higher employee compensation expenses and data processing costs supporting new business levels. Other factors contributing to higher expenses were increased FDIC assessment costs based on rising deposits and costs related to investments in low income housing projects. All other expense categories were well controlled when compared to the prior year.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share, payable April 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2019.

Sincerely,

William P. Hayes

Chairman, President and CEO

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2018

ASSETS:

Cash and due from banks

$

9,435

$

6,579

Interest-bearing deposits with

other institutions

20,841

22,162

Cash and cash equivalents

30,276

28,741

Certificates of deposit in other

financial institutions

3,120

3,492

Investment securities available

for sale

125,297

139,003

Investment securities held to

maturity

7,000

6,000

Loans held for sale

1,079

364

Loans

655,861

595,552

Less allowance for loan losses

7,275

6,199

Net Loans

648,586

589,353

Premises and equipment

14,178

14,034

Goodwill

2,144

2,144

Regulatory stock

6,778

6,194

Bank-owned life insurance

15,521

15,359

Accrued interest and other

assets

18,244

14,328

TOTAL ASSETS

$

872,223

$

819,012

LIABILITIES:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

90,079

$

86,731

Interest-bearing deposits

585,850

566,742

Total Deposits

675,929

653,473

Short-term borrowings

39,078

18,309

Other borrowings

79,818

82,848

Accrued interest and other

liabilities

16,144

8,286

TOTAL LIABILITIES

810,969

762,916

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock, $0.50 par value;

8,000,000 shares authorized,

2,697,500 shares issued

1,349

674

Additional paid-in capital

3,468

3,078

Retained earnings

60,574

57,166

Accumulated other

comprehensive income

(576)

(896)

Treasury stock, at cost (124,347

and 159,560 shares)

(3,561)

(3,926)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

61,254

56,096

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

$

$

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

872,223

819,012

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2018

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

Interest and fees on loans:

Taxable

$

7,702

$

6,368

Exempt from federal income tax

314

305

Investment securities:

Taxable

630

668

Exempt from federal income tax

251

274

Interest-bearing deposits with

other institutions

108

141

Other dividend income

165

158

TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND

9,170

7,914

INCOME

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

1,802

1,201

Short-term borrowings

12

9

Other borrowings

653

518

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

2,467

1,728

NET INTEREST INCOME

6,703

6,186

Provision for loan losses

240

225

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

6,463

5,961

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service fees on deposit accounts

390

399

Investment securities gains, net

175

8

Gain on sale of loans, net

131

184

Earnings on Bank-owned life

115

103

insurance

Insurance commissions

317

362

Travel agency commissions

68

49

Wealth management

379

321

Benefit management

137

117

Other

99

281

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

1,811

1,824

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

4,070

3,760

Occupancy and equipment

812

781

Data processing

618

565

Professional fees

101

84

Advertising

106

92

Federal deposit insurance

118

78

Other

1,033

969

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

6,858

6,329

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,416

1,456

Income taxes

82

93

NET INCOME

$

1,334

$

1,288

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2018

Net Income

$

1,334

$

1,288

Total Assets

$

872,223

$

819,012

Loans Outstanding

$

655,861

$

595,552

Total Deposits

$

675,929

$

653,473

ROA (annual)

0.64%

0.64%

ROE (annual)

9.06%

9.32%

Earnings per Share*

$

0.52

$

0.51

Dividends per Share*

$

0.25

$

0.23

*2018 per share data have been adjusted to post stock split levels for comparability.

MARKET MAKERS

BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.

Contact: Eugene Bodo 1-800-883-1212

4 Tower Bridge, 200 Barr Harbor Drive, Suite 300 West Conshohocken, PA 19428-2979

RAYMOND JAMES AND ASSOCIATES, INC.

Contact: Anthony LanFranca 312-655-2961

222 South Riverside Plaza, 7th Floor Chicago, IL 60606

KISH CLIENTS ON THE FRONT (LEFT TO RIGHT): A. Christian Baum, Founder of Co.Space and Giv Local; Doreen Perks, Founder of Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund; Sherren and Pastor Harold McKenzie, Unity Church of Jesus Christ; Angie Thompson, Co-Ownerof Thompson's Candle Co.; and Luke Lake, General Manager of Lake Auto.

4255 East Main Street, Belleville, PA 17004

1-888-554-4748 | www.KishBank.com

BETTER LIVES, BETTER COMMUNITIES .

2019 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL REPORT

Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 15:17:07 UTC
