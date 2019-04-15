|
Kish Bancorp : 2019 First Quarter Financial Statement
04/15/2019 | 11:18am EDT
TO O U R S H A R E H O L D E R S
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited; in thousands)
I am pleased to report unaudited financial results for Kish Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Kish Bank and related affiliates, for the three-month period ending March 31, 2019. Highlights for the first quarter of 2019 include sustained earnings growth driven by continued strong increases in loans and expanded non-bank revenues for selected business units.
BALANCE SHEET
The Corporation's total assets ended the period at $872 million, an increase of $53 million, or 6.50%, compared to total assets of $819 million as of March 31, 2018, with loans rising year over year by $59 million to $649 million, or 10.05%. Loan growth was partially offset by a decrease in investment securities of $12 million, or 8.31%. Total deposits grew by $23 million to $676 million, an increase of 3.44% from $653 million a year ago. An increase in borrowings to $118 million, compared to $101 million as of March 31, 2018, helped to fund loan growth.
NET INCOME
Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $1.33 mil- lion, an increase of $46 thousand, or 3.57%, compared to $1.29 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase includes strong expansion in both net interest income, up 8.36%, and noninterest income when nonrecurring other revenue from 2018 is excluded. Continued positive credit quality was augmented by the resolution of a substantial problem credit during the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Continued growth in loans and core deposits supported the expansion of net interest income to $6.7 million as of March 31, 2019, an increase of $517 thousand, or 8.36%, compared to $6.2 million as of March 31, 2018. The net interest margin is modestly higher in 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018. Contributions to the loan loss reserve equaled $240 thousand in the first quarter of 2019, supporting the growth in loans, com-
pared to $225 thousand in the first quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses was further strengthened by partial recovery of a prior period loss with the reserve rising to 1.11% of total loans from 1.04% the prior year.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $1.8 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, which is flat when compared to the same period in 2018. Fees derived from deposit activities remained steady, while travel agency, benefits consulting, and wealth management revenue showed year-over-year expansion. A decline in non-recurring income from lending activities and gains on the sale of mortgage loans was partially offset by gains from investment activities.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Year over year, noninterest expense increased by $529 thousand, or 8.36%, to $6.9 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to $6.3 million the prior year. In part, the increase reflects higher employee compensation expenses and data processing costs supporting new business levels. Other factors contributing to higher expenses were increased FDIC assessment costs based on rising deposits and costs related to investments in low income housing projects. All other expense categories were well controlled when compared to the prior year.
DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share, payable April 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2019.
Sincerely,
William P. Hayes
Chairman, President and CEO
|
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
9,435
|
$
|
6,579
|
Interest-bearing deposits with
|
|
|
|
|
other institutions
|
|
20,841
|
|
22,162
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
30,276
|
|
28,741
|
Certificates of deposit in other
|
|
|
|
|
financial institutions
|
|
3,120
|
|
3,492
|
Investment securities available
|
|
|
|
|
for sale
|
|
125,297
|
|
139,003
|
Investment securities held to
|
|
|
|
|
maturity
|
|
7,000
|
|
6,000
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
1,079
|
|
364
|
Loans
|
|
655,861
|
|
595,552
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
|
7,275
|
|
6,199
|
Net Loans
|
|
648,586
|
|
589,353
|
Premises and equipment
|
|
14,178
|
|
14,034
|
Goodwill
|
|
2,144
|
|
2,144
|
Regulatory stock
|
|
6,778
|
|
6,194
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
15,521
|
|
15,359
|
Accrued interest and other
|
|
|
|
|
assets
|
|
18,244
|
|
14,328
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
872,223
|
$
|
819,012
|
LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
90,079
|
$
|
86,731
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
585,850
|
|
566,742
|
Total Deposits
|
|
675,929
|
|
653,473
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
39,078
|
|
18,309
|
Other borrowings
|
|
79,818
|
|
82,848
|
Accrued interest and other
|
|
|
|
|
liabilities
|
|
16,144
|
|
8,286
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
810,969
|
|
762,916
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.50 par value;
|
|
|
|
|
8,000,000 shares authorized,
|
|
|
|
|
2,697,500 shares issued
|
|
1,349
|
|
674
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
3,468
|
|
3,078
|
Retained earnings
|
|
60,574
|
|
57,166
|
Accumulated other
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
(576)
|
|
(896)
|
Treasury stock, at cost (124,347
|
|
|
|
|
and 159,560 shares)
|
|
(3,561)
|
|
(3,926)
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
61,254
|
|
56,096
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
872,223
|
819,012
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Unaudited; in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans:
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
$
|
7,702
|
$
|
6,368
|
Exempt from federal income tax
|
|
314
|
|
305
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
630
|
|
668
|
Exempt from federal income tax
|
|
251
|
|
274
|
Interest-bearing deposits with
|
|
|
|
|
other institutions
|
|
108
|
|
141
|
Other dividend income
|
|
165
|
|
158
|
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND
|
|
9,170
|
|
7,914
|
INCOME
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
1,802
|
|
1,201
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
12
|
|
9
|
Other borrowings
|
|
653
|
|
518
|
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
2,467
|
|
1,728
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
6,703
|
|
6,186
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
240
|
|
225
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
|
|
6,463
|
|
5,961
|
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
Service fees on deposit accounts
|
|
390
|
|
399
|
Investment securities gains, net
|
|
175
|
|
8
|
Gain on sale of loans, net
|
|
131
|
|
184
|
Earnings on Bank-owned life
|
|
115
|
|
103
|
insurance
|
|
|
Insurance commissions
|
|
317
|
|
362
|
Travel agency commissions
|
|
68
|
|
49
|
Wealth management
|
|
379
|
|
321
|
Benefit management
|
|
137
|
|
117
|
Other
|
|
99
|
|
281
|
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
1,811
|
|
1,824
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
4,070
|
|
3,760
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
812
|
|
781
|
Data processing
|
|
618
|
|
565
|
Professional fees
|
|
101
|
|
84
|
Advertising
|
|
106
|
|
92
|
Federal deposit insurance
|
|
118
|
|
78
|
Other
|
|
1,033
|
|
969
|
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
6,858
|
|
6,329
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
1,416
|
|
1,456
|
Income taxes
|
|
82
|
|
93
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
1,334
|
$
|
1,288
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except for per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$
|
1,334
|
$
|
1,288
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
872,223
|
$
|
819,012
|
Loans Outstanding
|
$
|
655,861
|
$
|
595,552
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
675,929
|
$
|
653,473
|
ROA (annual)
|
|
0.64%
|
|
0.64%
|
ROE (annual)
|
|
9.06%
|
|
9.32%
|
Earnings per Share*
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.51
|
Dividends per Share*
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.23
*2018 per share data have been adjusted to post stock split levels for comparability.
MARKET MAKERS
BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.
Contact: Eugene Bodo 1-800-883-1212
4 Tower Bridge, 200 Barr Harbor Drive, Suite 300 West Conshohocken, PA 19428-2979
RAYMOND JAMES AND ASSOCIATES, INC.
Contact: Anthony LanFranca 312-655-2961
222 South Riverside Plaza, 7th Floor Chicago, IL 60606
KISH CLIENTS ON THE FRONT (LEFT TO RIGHT): A. Christian Baum, Founder of Co.Space and Giv Local; Doreen Perks, Founder of Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund; Sherren and Pastor Harold McKenzie, Unity Church of Jesus Christ; Angie Thompson, Co-Ownerof Thompson's Candle Co.; and Luke Lake, General Manager of Lake Auto.
4255 East Main Street, Belleville, PA 17004
1-888-554-4748 | www.KishBank.com
BETTER LIVES, BETTER COMMUNITIES .
2019 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL REPORT
Disclaimer
Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 15:17:07 UTC
|
|