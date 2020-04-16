Kish Bancorp : 2020 First Quarter Financial Statement

Kish Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

State College, Pennsylvania (KISB) - April 16, 2020 - William P. Hayes, Chairman and CEO of Kish Bancorp, Inc., has announced unaudited financial results for the period ending March 31, 2020.

Hayes stated, "In the context of one of the most difficult periods in our nation's history, our hearts go out to the communities and individuals who are suffering from the impact and stress created by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we communicate first quarter results, we do so with a full acknowledgement of the critical role of the banking system in times of great financial distress." Hayes added, "As the Kish team strives to respond quickly to the dramatically shifting needs of both businesses and consumers, we are pleased that Kish Bancorp entered this period in a position of strength; we are well capitalized with rising core earnings and strong sources of liquidity sufficient to react quickly to rising demands."

Hayes continued, "Capital is being prudently but aggressively applied to provide financial relief to our customers and communities through payment deferrals to borrowers where necessary and requested, mortgage refinancing and modifications to reduce payments, and significant funding levels to stressed employers under government-guaranteed programs." He added, "Working remotely or with strict observance to social distancing, our team has worked long hours to process and submit emergency small business loan applications under the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program. In just 10 working days, the team has processed and received approval on 426 loans for a total of $63.5 million that we are now in the process of disbursing. These are forgivable loans assuming most funds will go directly to supporting the continuation or re-employment of a business's employees." Hayes concluded, "With 160 loan requests still in the pipeline, we will now await further congressional action to provide additional funds to sustain the Paycheck Protection Program," adding, "I am proud of the entire team for their performance for our clients under these difficult conditions, and confident that the resilience of the people of our region will support a gradual return to normality in the months ahead as this terrible pandemic begins to recede."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2020 include sustained earnings driven by increases in lending activity, a shift in the deposit mix that was favorable to the Bank's net interest margin, noninterest income expansion, and extraordinary volumes within the mortgage banking unit.

The Corporation's total assets ended the period at an all-time high of $953.2 million, an increase of $80.5 million, or 9.22%, compared to total assets of $872.7 million as of March 31, 2019. Total loans outstanding grew year over year by $57.2 million to $713 million, or 8.72%. Loan growth was partially offset by a $2 million decrease in investment securities.

Total deposits grew by $45.3 million to $721.3 million, an increase of 6.71% from $675.9 million a year ago, with a notable expansion in core deposits and reduced reliance on large volume municipal deposits. An increase in borrowings to $143.6 million, compared to $118.9 million as of March 31, 2019, helped to fund loan growth.