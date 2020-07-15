Log in
Kish Bancorp : 2020 Second Quarter Financial Statement

07/15/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

With the dark cloud of COVID-19 continuing as a threat to health, livelihoods, and a return to normalcy, we are reporting unaudited financial results for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 for Kish Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates. We preface this communication with an acknowledgement that government actions to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus have had a major impact on activity within our industry generally and at Kish specifically. The onslaught of COVID-19 created dramatic changes to monetary and fiscal policy and the introduction of government stimulus programs that all required a fast pivot on the part of the entire Kish team. With that important preface, we are pleased to present second quarter results. Highlights include sustained earnings driven by unprecedented increases in lending activity, rapid deposit growth that created a favorable shift in the deposit mix, and noninterest income expansion by the bank and non-bank business units, including extraordinary volumes within the mortgage banking unit.

BALANCE SHEET

The Corporation's total assets ended the period at $1.048 billion, an increase of $142.9 million, or 15.79%, compared to total assets of $905.5 million as of June 30, 2019. Total loans outstanding grew year over year by $108.0 million to $785.5 million, or 15.94%. Loans originated to businesses in our communities as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) totaled $75.2 million. An increase in investment securities of $13.4 million was funded by rising deposits. Total deposits grew by $122.3 million to $819.8 million, an increase of 17.53% from $697.6 million a year ago, with a continued notable expansion in core deposits. An increase in borrowings to $136 million, compared to $128.1 million as of June 30, 2019, helped to fund loan growth and hedge interest rate risk.

NET INCOME

Net income for the first half of 2020 was $3.61 million, an increase of $503 thousand, or 16.18%, compared to $3.11 million in the first six months of 2019. The increase includes strong expansion in both net interest income, up 16.95% over the prior year, and noninterest income, which increased 10.87% overall. Net income was negatively impacted by market value declines in the equity portfolio, and an increased loan loss provision reflecting the elevated risks inherent in the current economic environment and an expanding loan portfolio. Overall credit quality metrics remain at excellent levels as is reflected in low delinquencies and non-performing loan levels; however, the potential for loan quality deterioration cannot be underestimated given the uncertain path of the pandemic and its economic impact.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Strong growth in loans and core deposits supported an expansion of net interest income before provision to $15.9 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $2.3 million, or 16.95%, compared to $13.6 million as of June 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income was supported by a net interest margin that was modestly higher in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Contributions to the loan loss reserve from earnings equaled $1.3 million in the first half of 2020, compared to $340 thousand in the same period of 2019. Supporting the increased provision was $1.3 million of fee income recognized during the second quarter related to the origination of PPP loans.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $4.4 million for the first six months of

2020, which is an increase of $430 thousand, or 10.87%, when compared to the same period in 2019. When unrealized gains/ losses from equity securities are excluded, noninterest income increased by $826 thousand, or 20.70%, year over year. Residential mortgage originations resulted in a 96.40% increase in fee income from mortgage loan sales. Fees derived from deposit activities remained steady, while revenues from insurance commissions, benefits consulting, and wealth management activities all showed modest growth when compared to the same period in 2019. The bank completed the acquisition of the Sausman Insurance Agency during the second quarter, providing an additional $238 thousand in noninterest income during the period.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Year over year, noninterest expense increased by $969 thousand, or 7.01%, to $14.8 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $13.8 million the prior year. In part, the increase reflects non-recurring data processing costs of $322,000 related to the core processing conversion. It should be noted that a marked decline in data processing expense is projected to follow the core conversion that was completed during the second quarter. All other expense categories were well controlled when compared to the prior year.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.27 per share, payable July 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2020.

OTHER

I cannot close this quarterly communication without sharing my deep pride in the Kish team for their overwhelming response to the needs of our customers and communities in a time of incredible need. As COVID-19 descended, the Fed reacted to the need for economic stimulus by lowering interest rates to near zero, the U.S. Treasury introduced massive stimulus programs, and bank regulators provided greatly expanded leeway for banks to provide payment relief to borrowers, the Kish team responded across the full spectrum of our services.

With most of our service teams working remotely, we elevated our delivery of residential mortgage lending by almost double the previous year, we implemented the Paycheck Protection Program to provide more than $75 million in funding to over

800 small businesses in a very short timeframe, we provided payment deferrals to both consumer and business borrowers, and we successfully converted our core processing system remotely, a first for a bank our size. It has been an unprecedented time for our communities and all of us at Kish, one in which we could truly demonstrate the capacity of an intensely focused and sophisticated regional community bank like Kish. As a consequence, today the pipeline of new relationships moving to Kish is strong and our outlook for the future is positive despite the uncertain perils that COVID-19 may present. Your ownership stake in Kish Bancorp is appreciated as is your support and loyalty.

Sincerely,

William P. Hayes

Chairman and CEO

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited; in thousands)

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

10,430

$

9,230

Interest-bearing deposits with

48,024

other institutions

36,841

Cash and cash equivalents

58,454

46,071

Certificates of deposit in other

984

financial institutions

3,120

Investment securities available

128,088

for sale

116,063

Equity securities

1,265

2,179

Investment securities held to

9,250

maturity

7,000

Loans held for sale

6,024

2,267

Loans

785,457

677,481

Less allowance for loan losses

8,776

7,348

Net Loans

776,681

670,133

Premises and equipment

18,663

14,311

Goodwill

3,561

2,144

Regulatory stock

7,219

7,140

Bank-owned life insurance

16,031

15,623

Accrued interest and other assets

22,228

19,451

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,048,448

$

905,502

LIABILITIES

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

150,380

$

100,117

Interest-bearing deposits

669,462

597,461

Total Deposits

819,842

697,578

Short-term borrowings

63,469

46,887

Other borrowings

72,528

81,243

Accrued interest and other

26,941

liabilities

17,483

TOTAL LIABILITIES

982,780

843,191

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, $0.50 par value;

8,000,000 shares authorized,

1,349

2,697,500 shares issued

1,349

Additional paid-in capital

3,725

3,660

Retained earnings

66,513

61,701

Accumulated other

(1,932)

comprehensive income

(765)

Treasury stock, at cost (98,538

(3,987)

and 112,260 shares)

(3,634)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

65,668

62,311

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

$

$

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,048,448

905,502

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND

INCOME

Interest and fees on loans:

Taxable

$

17,337

$

15,846

Exempt from federal income tax

654

628

Investment securities:

Taxable

1,450

1,251

Exempt from federal income tax

237

479

Interest-bearing deposits with

other institutions

152

256

Other dividend income

377

301

TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND

INCOME

20,207

18,761

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

3,144

3,692

Short-term borrowings

46

29

Other borrowings

1,157

1,479

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

4,347

5,200

NET INTEREST INCOME

15,860

13,561

Provision for loan losses

1,268

340

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

14,592

13,221

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service fees on deposit accounts

757

822

Investment securities gains, net

36

279

Equity securities gains, net

(430)

(34)

Gain on sale of loans, net

819

417

Earnings on Bank-owned life

insurance

241

233

Insurance commissions

916

603

Travel agency commissions

67

150

Wealth management

863

832

Benefits consulting

293

277

Other

824

377

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

4,386

3,956

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

8,603

8,279

Occupancy and equipment

1,512

1,570

Data processing

1,307

1,232

Professional fees

274

235

Advertising

270

213

Federal deposit insurance

220

237

Other

2,616

2,067

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

14,802

13,833

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

4,176

3,344

Income taxes

565

236

NET INCOME

$

3,611

$

3,108

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except for per share data)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Net Income

$

3,611

$

3,108

Total Assets

$

1,048,448

$

905,502

Loans Outstanding

$

785,457

$

677,481

Total Deposits

$

819,842

$

697,578

ROA (annual)

0.74%

0.73%

ROE (annual)

11.83%

10.40%

Earnings per Share

$

1.39

$

1.20

Dividends per Share

$

0.54

$

0.50

MARKET MAKERS

BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.

Contact: Eugene Bodo 1-800-883-1212

4 Tower Bridge, 200 Barr Harbor Drive, Suite 300 West Conshohocken, PA 19428-2979

RAYMOND JAMES AND ASSOCIATES, INC.

Contact: Anthony LanFranca 312-655-2961

222 South Riverside Plaza, 7th Floor Chicago, IL 60606

Kish Bancorp, Inc. stock is traded on the OTCQX market under the stock ticker symbol: KISB. For more information, please visit ir.kishbancorp.com.

4255 East Main Street, Belleville, PA 17004

1-800-981-5474 | www.KishBank.com

DO

MORE

2020

Second Quarter

Financial Report

Disclaimer

Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 20:55:08 UTC

share via e-mail
