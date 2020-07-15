|
Kish Bancorp : 2020 Second Quarter Financial Statement
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
With the dark cloud of COVID-19 continuing as a threat to health, livelihoods, and a return to normalcy, we are reporting unaudited financial results for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 for Kish Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates. We preface this communication with an acknowledgement that government actions to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus have had a major impact on activity within our industry generally and at Kish specifically. The onslaught of COVID-19 created dramatic changes to monetary and fiscal policy and the introduction of government stimulus programs that all required a fast pivot on the part of the entire Kish team. With that important preface, we are pleased to present second quarter results. Highlights include sustained earnings driven by unprecedented increases in lending activity, rapid deposit growth that created a favorable shift in the deposit mix, and noninterest income expansion by the bank and non-bank business units, including extraordinary volumes within the mortgage banking unit.
BALANCE SHEET
The Corporation's total assets ended the period at $1.048 billion, an increase of $142.9 million, or 15.79%, compared to total assets of $905.5 million as of June 30, 2019. Total loans outstanding grew year over year by $108.0 million to $785.5 million, or 15.94%. Loans originated to businesses in our communities as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) totaled $75.2 million. An increase in investment securities of $13.4 million was funded by rising deposits. Total deposits grew by $122.3 million to $819.8 million, an increase of 17.53% from $697.6 million a year ago, with a continued notable expansion in core deposits. An increase in borrowings to $136 million, compared to $128.1 million as of June 30, 2019, helped to fund loan growth and hedge interest rate risk.
NET INCOME
Net income for the first half of 2020 was $3.61 million, an increase of $503 thousand, or 16.18%, compared to $3.11 million in the first six months of 2019. The increase includes strong expansion in both net interest income, up 16.95% over the prior year, and noninterest income, which increased 10.87% overall. Net income was negatively impacted by market value declines in the equity portfolio, and an increased loan loss provision reflecting the elevated risks inherent in the current economic environment and an expanding loan portfolio. Overall credit quality metrics remain at excellent levels as is reflected in low delinquencies and non-performing loan levels; however, the potential for loan quality deterioration cannot be underestimated given the uncertain path of the pandemic and its economic impact.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Strong growth in loans and core deposits supported an expansion of net interest income before provision to $15.9 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $2.3 million, or 16.95%, compared to $13.6 million as of June 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income was supported by a net interest margin that was modestly higher in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Contributions to the loan loss reserve from earnings equaled $1.3 million in the first half of 2020, compared to $340 thousand in the same period of 2019. Supporting the increased provision was $1.3 million of fee income recognized during the second quarter related to the origination of PPP loans.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $4.4 million for the first six months of
2020, which is an increase of $430 thousand, or 10.87%, when compared to the same period in 2019. When unrealized gains/ losses from equity securities are excluded, noninterest income increased by $826 thousand, or 20.70%, year over year. Residential mortgage originations resulted in a 96.40% increase in fee income from mortgage loan sales. Fees derived from deposit activities remained steady, while revenues from insurance commissions, benefits consulting, and wealth management activities all showed modest growth when compared to the same period in 2019. The bank completed the acquisition of the Sausman Insurance Agency during the second quarter, providing an additional $238 thousand in noninterest income during the period.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Year over year, noninterest expense increased by $969 thousand, or 7.01%, to $14.8 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $13.8 million the prior year. In part, the increase reflects non-recurring data processing costs of $322,000 related to the core processing conversion. It should be noted that a marked decline in data processing expense is projected to follow the core conversion that was completed during the second quarter. All other expense categories were well controlled when compared to the prior year.
DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.27 per share, payable July 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2020.
OTHER
I cannot close this quarterly communication without sharing my deep pride in the Kish team for their overwhelming response to the needs of our customers and communities in a time of incredible need. As COVID-19 descended, the Fed reacted to the need for economic stimulus by lowering interest rates to near zero, the U.S. Treasury introduced massive stimulus programs, and bank regulators provided greatly expanded leeway for banks to provide payment relief to borrowers, the Kish team responded across the full spectrum of our services.
With most of our service teams working remotely, we elevated our delivery of residential mortgage lending by almost double the previous year, we implemented the Paycheck Protection Program to provide more than $75 million in funding to over
800 small businesses in a very short timeframe, we provided payment deferrals to both consumer and business borrowers, and we successfully converted our core processing system remotely, a first for a bank our size. It has been an unprecedented time for our communities and all of us at Kish, one in which we could truly demonstrate the capacity of an intensely focused and sophisticated regional community bank like Kish. As a consequence, today the pipeline of new relationships moving to Kish is strong and our outlook for the future is positive despite the uncertain perils that COVID-19 may present. Your ownership stake in Kish Bancorp is appreciated as is your support and loyalty.
Sincerely,
William P. Hayes
Chairman and CEO
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited; in thousands)
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
10,430
|
$
|
9,230
|
Interest-bearing deposits with
|
|
48,024
|
|
|
|
other institutions
|
|
|
|
36,841
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
58,454
|
|
|
46,071
|
Certificates of deposit in other
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
financial institutions
|
|
|
|
3,120
|
Investment securities available
|
|
128,088
|
|
|
|
for sale
|
|
|
|
116,063
|
Equity securities
|
|
1,265
|
|
|
2,179
|
Investment securities held to
|
|
9,250
|
|
|
|
maturity
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
6,024
|
|
|
2,267
|
Loans
|
|
785,457
|
|
|
677,481
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
|
8,776
|
|
|
7,348
|
Net Loans
|
|
776,681
|
|
|
670,133
|
Premises and equipment
|
|
18,663
|
|
|
14,311
|
Goodwill
|
|
3,561
|
|
|
2,144
|
Regulatory stock
|
|
7,219
|
|
|
7,140
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
16,031
|
|
|
15,623
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
|
22,228
|
|
|
19,451
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,048,448
|
$
|
905,502
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
150,380
|
$
|
100,117
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
669,462
|
|
|
597,461
|
Total Deposits
|
|
819,842
|
|
|
697,578
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
63,469
|
|
|
46,887
|
Other borrowings
|
|
72,528
|
|
|
81,243
|
Accrued interest and other
|
|
26,941
|
|
|
|
liabilities
|
|
|
|
17,483
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
982,780
|
|
|
843,191
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.50 par value;
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000,000 shares authorized,
|
|
1,349
|
|
|
|
2,697,500 shares issued
|
|
|
|
1,349
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
3,725
|
|
|
3,660
|
Retained earnings
|
|
66,513
|
|
|
61,701
|
Accumulated other
|
|
(1,932)
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
(765)
|
Treasury stock, at cost (98,538
|
|
(3,987)
|
|
|
|
and 112,260 shares)
|
|
|
|
(3,634)
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
65,668
|
|
|
62,311
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
1,048,448
|
905,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited; in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
$
|
17,337
|
|
$
|
15,846
|
Exempt from federal income tax
|
|
654
|
|
|
628
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
1,251
|
Exempt from federal income tax
|
|
237
|
|
|
479
|
Interest-bearing deposits with
|
|
|
|
|
|
other institutions
|
|
152
|
|
|
256
|
Other dividend income
|
|
377
|
|
|
301
|
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME
|
|
20,207
|
|
|
18,761
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
3,144
|
|
|
3,692
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
46
|
|
|
29
|
Other borrowings
|
|
1,157
|
|
1,479
|
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
4,347
|
|
|
5,200
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
15,860
|
|
13,561
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
1,268
|
|
|
340
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
14,592
|
|
|
13,221
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service fees on deposit accounts
|
|
757
|
|
|
822
|
Investment securities gains, net
|
|
36
|
|
|
279
|
Equity securities gains, net
|
|
(430)
|
|
|
(34)
|
Gain on sale of loans, net
|
|
819
|
|
|
417
|
Earnings on Bank-owned life
|
|
|
|
|
|
insurance
|
|
241
|
|
|
233
|
Insurance commissions
|
|
916
|
|
|
603
|
Travel agency commissions
|
|
67
|
|
|
150
|
Wealth management
|
|
863
|
|
|
832
|
Benefits consulting
|
|
293
|
|
|
277
|
Other
|
|
824
|
|
|
377
|
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
4,386
|
|
|
3,956
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
8,603
|
|
|
8,279
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
1,512
|
|
|
1,570
|
Data processing
|
|
1,307
|
|
|
1,232
|
Professional fees
|
|
274
|
|
|
235
|
Advertising
|
|
270
|
|
|
213
|
Federal deposit insurance
|
|
220
|
|
|
237
|
Other
|
|
2,616
|
|
|
2,067
|
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
14,802
|
|
|
13,833
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
4,176
|
|
|
3,344
|
Income taxes
|
|
565
|
|
|
236
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
3,611
|
|
$
|
3,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except for per share data)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$
|
3,611
|
$
|
3,108
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
1,048,448
|
$
|
905,502
|
Loans Outstanding
|
$
|
785,457
|
$
|
677,481
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
819,842
|
$
|
697,578
|
ROA (annual)
|
|
0.74%
|
|
0.73%
|
ROE (annual)
|
|
11.83%
|
|
10.40%
|
Earnings per Share
|
$
|
1.39
|
$
|
1.20
|
Dividends per Share
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.50
MARKET MAKERS
BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.
Contact: Eugene Bodo 1-800-883-1212
4 Tower Bridge, 200 Barr Harbor Drive, Suite 300 West Conshohocken, PA 19428-2979
RAYMOND JAMES AND ASSOCIATES, INC.
Contact: Anthony LanFranca 312-655-2961
222 South Riverside Plaza, 7th Floor Chicago, IL 60606
Kish Bancorp, Inc. stock is traded on the OTCQX market under the stock ticker symbol: KISB. For more information, please visit ir.kishbancorp.com.
4255 East Main Street, Belleville, PA 17004
1-800-981-5474 | www.KishBank.com
