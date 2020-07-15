Kish Bancorp : 2020 Second Quarter Financial Statement

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

With the dark cloud of COVID-19 continuing as a threat to health, livelihoods, and a return to normalcy, we are reporting unaudited financial results for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 for Kish Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates. We preface this communication with an acknowledgement that government actions to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus have had a major impact on activity within our industry generally and at Kish specifically. The onslaught of COVID-19 created dramatic changes to monetary and fiscal policy and the introduction of government stimulus programs that all required a fast pivot on the part of the entire Kish team. With that important preface, we are pleased to present second quarter results. Highlights include sustained earnings driven by unprecedented increases in lending activity, rapid deposit growth that created a favorable shift in the deposit mix, and noninterest income expansion by the bank and non-bank business units, including extraordinary volumes within the mortgage banking unit.

BALANCE SHEET

The Corporation's total assets ended the period at $1.048 billion, an increase of $142.9 million, or 15.79%, compared to total assets of $905.5 million as of June 30, 2019. Total loans outstanding grew year over year by $108.0 million to $785.5 million, or 15.94%. Loans originated to businesses in our communities as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) totaled $75.2 million. An increase in investment securities of $13.4 million was funded by rising deposits. Total deposits grew by $122.3 million to $819.8 million, an increase of 17.53% from $697.6 million a year ago, with a continued notable expansion in core deposits. An increase in borrowings to $136 million, compared to $128.1 million as of June 30, 2019, helped to fund loan growth and hedge interest rate risk.

NET INCOME

Net income for the first half of 2020 was $3.61 million, an increase of $503 thousand, or 16.18%, compared to $3.11 million in the first six months of 2019. The increase includes strong expansion in both net interest income, up 16.95% over the prior year, and noninterest income, which increased 10.87% overall. Net income was negatively impacted by market value declines in the equity portfolio, and an increased loan loss provision reflecting the elevated risks inherent in the current economic environment and an expanding loan portfolio. Overall credit quality metrics remain at excellent levels as is reflected in low delinquencies and non-performing loan levels; however, the potential for loan quality deterioration cannot be underestimated given the uncertain path of the pandemic and its economic impact.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Strong growth in loans and core deposits supported an expansion of net interest income before provision to $15.9 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $2.3 million, or 16.95%, compared to $13.6 million as of June 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income was supported by a net interest margin that was modestly higher in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Contributions to the loan loss reserve from earnings equaled $1.3 million in the first half of 2020, compared to $340 thousand in the same period of 2019. Supporting the increased provision was $1.3 million of fee income recognized during the second quarter related to the origination of PPP loans.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $4.4 million for the first six months of