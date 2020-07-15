Kish Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

Kish Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

State College, Pennsylvania (KISB) - July 15, 2020 - William P. Hayes, Chairman and CEO of Kish Bancorp, Inc., has announced unaudited financial results for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020.

Hayes acknowledged the significant role that COVID-19 has played in the first half of the year, stating, "The onslaught of COVID-19 created dramatic changes to monetary and fiscal policy and the introduction of government stimulus programs that all required a fast pivot on the part of the entire Kish team."

Hayes continued, "With most of our service teams working remotely, we elevated our delivery of residential mortgage lending by almost double the previous year, we implemented the Paycheck Protection Program to provide more than $75 million in funding to over 800 small businesses in a very short timeframe, we provided payment deferrals to both consumer and business borrowers, and we successfully converted our core processing system remotely, a first for a bank our size." He concluded, "It has been an unprecedented time for our communities and all of us at Kish, one in which we could truly demonstrate the capacity of an intensely focused and sophisticated regional community bank like Kish. As a consequence, today the pipeline of new relationships moving to Kish is strong and our outlook for the future is positive despite the uncertain perils that COVID-19 may present."

Highlights for the first half of 2020 include sustained earnings driven by unprecedented increases in lending activity, rapid deposit growth that created a favorable shift in the deposit mix, and noninterest income expansion by the bank and non-bank business units, including extraordinary volumes within the mortgage banking unit.

The Corporation's total assets ended the period at an all-time high of $1.048 billion, an increase of $142.9 million, or 15.79%, compared to total assets of $905.5 million as of June 30, 2019. Total loans outstanding grew year over year by $108.0 million to $785.5 million, or 15.94%. Loans originated to businesses in Kish's communities as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) totaled $75.2 million.

"An increase in investment securities of $13.4 million was funded by rising deposits," said Hayes. "Total deposits grew by $122.3 million to $819.8 million, an increase of 17.53% from $697.6 million a year ago, with a continued notable expansion in core deposits. An increase in borrowings to $136 million, compared to $128.1 million a year ago, helped to fund loan growth and hedge interest rate risk."

Net income for the first half of 2020 was $3.61 million, an increase of $503 thousand, or 16.18%, compared to $3.11 million in the first six months of 2019. Hayes explained, "The increase includes strong expansion in both net interest income, up 16.95% over the prior year, and noninterest income, which increased 10.87% overall. Net income was negatively impacted by market value declines in the equity portfolio, and an increased loan loss provision reflecting the elevated risks inherent in the current