Kish Bancorp : Bank Celebrates Newly Remodeled Bellefonte Branch

10/03/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

Kish Bank employees and Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce (BIACC) representatives cut the ribbon at Kish Bank's newly remodeled branch in Bellefonte. Pictured, from left to right, are: Sarah Walizer, Personal Banker; Mary Ann Crowell, Consumer Lender & Commercial Documentation Specialist; Tammy Larimer, AVP, Branch Manager; Terry Horner, VP, Business Development Officer; Tom Minichiello, SVP, Retail Banking Director; Gary Hoover, BIACC Executive Director; Tami Schuster, BIACC President; Melissa Sieg, BIACC Board member; and Jamie Benol, Personal Banker.

Kish Bank Celebrates Newly Remodeled Bellefonte Branch

BELLEFONTE, PA - October 3, 2018 - Many community members gathered recently at Kish Bank's Bellefonte branch for a Business After Hours event, hosted along with the Bellefonte Intervalley Area

Chamber of Commerce (BIACC), to celebrate the recent completion of the branch's major renovation and expansion project.

Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and beverages, door prize drawings, and a ribbon cutting ceremony by the BIACC. The attendees also had the opportunity to tour the new facility.

The renovation and expansion project, which began in late 2017, included the addition of 1,435 square feet to the branch to accommodate the growing Kish team, as well as a full renovation of the building toupdate the branch's look and improve the use of space. State-of-the-art technology, including a cash recycler and envelope-free ATM, was also added.

"This project is an example of our long term commitment to serving the Bellefonte community with all of the banking, travel, insurance, employee benefits, and wealth solutions that are important to a healthy, vibrant community," said Gregory Hayes, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kish Bank. "We are from here, and we are committed to being here for a long time to come."

For more information about the Bellefonte branch's hours and offerings, visit www.kishbank.com/locations.

About Kish Bank

Kish Bank is an $844 million regional community bank that operates sixteen offices and financial centers in Centre, Mifflin, and Huntingdon counties. Affiliates of Kish Bank include: Kish Insurance, Kish Financial Solutions, Benefit Management Group, and Kish Travel. For additional information, please visit www.kishbank.com.Kish Bank is a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., trading under the OTC stock ticker symbol of KISB.

Disclaimer

Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 20:42:09 UTC
