Kish Bancorp : Bank Opens New Branch in Allensville

08/24/2018 | 08:27pm CEST

Kish Bank employees and community members cut the ribbon at Kish Bank's newest branch in Allensville. Pictured, from left to right, are: Marsha Kuhns, VP, Residential Lender; Rhonda Moore, Executive Director, Juniata Valley Area Chamber of Commerce; Greg Hayes, President and Chief Operating Officer; Crystal Yoder, Personal Banker; Michelle Kenepp, Personal Banker; Bill Hayes, Chairman and CEO; John Massie, VP, Commercial Relationship Manager; Seth Napikoski, AVP, Commercial Relationship Manager; Dave Coble, VP, Branch Manager; Jim Shilling, EVP, Chief Business Services Offer; and Nick Felice, President, Mifflin County Industrial Development Corporation.

Kish Bank Opens New Branch in Allensville

ALLENSVILLE, PA - August 24, 2018 - Seventy community members gathered earlier this week to celebrate the opening of Kish Bank's newest branch, located at 109 S. Main Street, Allensville. The state-of-the-art facility is the Bank's thirteenth branch and its sixth in Mifflin County.

"After 118 years in business, this is truly a red letter day for Kish Bank as we fulfill a long-term effort to serve all of the Big Valley with branch locations. We look forward to cementing our already strong relationships in the Allensville and Menno Township market area with our personalized and highly client-focused approach, and look forward to delivering the Kish experience to this part of the service area for many years to come," said William Hayes, Kish Bank Chairman and CEO.

For more information about the Allensville branch's lobby and drive-up hours, visit www.kishbank.com/locations.

About Kish Bank

Kish Bank is an $844 million regional community bank that operates sixteen offices and financial centers in Centre, Mifflin, and Huntingdon counties. Affiliates of Kish Bank include: Kish Insurance, Kish Financial Solutions, Benefit Management Group, and Kish Travel. For additional information, please visit www.kishbank.com.Kish Bank is a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., trading under the OTC stock ticker symbol of KISB.

Disclaimer

Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 18:26:03 UTC
